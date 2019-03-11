Two South Dakota tribes are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its case after a federal appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that said Pennington County must give Native American parents more rights during the initial hearings of child-removal cases.
The U.S. Supreme Court only accepts about 1 percent of petitions, but "that's our last avenue," said Dana Hanna, a Rapid City lawyer representing the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux tribes.
Last fall, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals said the decisions of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota should be overturned because the case is a state's issue that should not have been heard in federal court.
But Hanna and lawyers with the national and South Dakota ACLU argue in their petition to the U.S. Supreme Court that they had no opportunity to bring their case in a state court, and even if they had, the policies being challenged are so "patently unconstitutional" that they deserve to be heard in federal court.
"The court of appeals simply closed its eyes to what everybody knows. It cannot seriously be denied that forcibly separating a child from his or her parents for sixty days without any meaningful opportunity to contest the action constitutes irreparable injury, in clear violation of parents' rights under the Due Process Clause," the petition says.
The tribes took the lead for three parents in a 2013 class-action lawsuit challenging the practices of the state 7th Circuit Court, the Pennington County State's Attorney Office and the Department of Social Services during temporary custody hearings, which are required to take place within 48 hours of removing a child from a home.
The lawsuit said the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and right to due process were being violated because the hearings were too brief, sometimes as short as two minutes, and that parents weren't allowed to see the removal petition against them and introduce evidence.
Judge Jeffrey Viken, a federal judge in Rapid City, agreed that the ICWA hearings were unconstitutional and ordered the defendants to change their policies before his decision was overturned. The federal appeals court did not argue Viken's findings or the fairness of the hearings, but said he was wrong to hear and make rulings about the case since the procedures could have been challenged in state court.
Despite the appeals court vacating Viken's orders, Pennington County will keep its new practices during the hearings, State's Attorney Mark Vargo said last fall.