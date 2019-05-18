An independent review into how the Indian Health Service addressed sexual abuse accusations against Stanley Patrick Weber, a former doctor in Pine Ridge, and other IHS staff is set to begin.
Integritas Creative Solutions LLC will take about six months to conduct a medical quality assurance review into "whether laws, policies and procedures have been followed with regard to protecting patients from sexual abuse," according to a news release from the IHS. The review will focus on actions taken from 1986 when Weber began working at the IHS until the present day. Integritas will also suggest any further improvements IHS can make to protect patients.
Integritas, a human resources company based in Kansas, was awarded the $618,000 contract, an IHS spokesman told the Journal.
Weber is currently awaiting trial in Rapid City after being convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing boys in Montana. He was indicted in 2017 after multiple people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Blackfeet Reservation in Montana reported Weber to the IHS or other authorities, but the complaints were either ignored and not investigated, or resulted in an investigation that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
The independent review by Integritas is one of three such investigations into the IHS's handling of Weber. A White House task force is investigating how Weber was able to sexually assault children in his care and how to prevent future abuse, while the Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing the effectiveness of the actions IHS has already taken.