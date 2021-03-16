Imprisoned former Pine Ridge doctor loses annual pension of $100,000

The IHS requested an investigation into Weber’s pension and the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Board of Inquiry competed a review on Oct. 13, 2020, according to the email.

The board recommended that Weber’s commission and benefits be terminated and that his service be changed from “honorable” to “dismissed,” the email says. The recommendations were then approved by the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS.

The email does not say when the assistant secretary approved the recommendations and when the decision went into effect.

Johnson called on HHS to cancel Weber's pension in July 2020. He's now asking HHS whether the money that would have been paid to Weber can instead be used to pay victims who are suing the federal government, according to his spokeswoman Jazmine Kemp.