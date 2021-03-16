Imprisoned former Pine Ridge doctor loses annual pension of $100,000

A former pediatrician who sexually abused boys when he worked at the Indian Health Service in Pine Ridge will no longer receive his $100,000 yearly pension.
Stanley Patrick Weber lost his pension and benefits and was dismissed from federal service, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service.
Weber, 72, is serving multiple life sentences after juries convicted him in 2018 and 2019 of sexually abusing Indigenous boys for decades on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Blackfeet Reservation in Montana.
His pension was worth about $100,000 a year, according to a Wall Street Journal estimate. The pension was paid by the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which assigns doctors to the IHS and other federal agencies.
The information about his pension comes from an email by an HHS staffer that was provided by Rep. Dusty Johnson’s office.
The IHS requested an investigation into Weber’s pension and the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Board of Inquiry competed a review on Oct. 13, 2020, according to the email.
The board recommended that Weber’s commission and benefits be terminated and that his service be changed from “honorable” to “dismissed,” the email says. The recommendations were then approved by the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS.
The email does not say when the assistant secretary approved the recommendations and when the decision went into effect.
Johnson called on HHS to cancel Weber's pension in July 2020. He's now asking HHS whether the money that would have been paid to Weber can instead be used to pay victims who are suing the federal government, according to his spokeswoman Jazmine Kemp.
“It’s disturbing someone like Mr. Weber would continue to receive a federal pension after what he put so many innocent children through," Johnson said in a Tuesday news release. "There’s not much solace to offer in a situation like this, but I hope everyone rests easier knowing this monster isn’t receiving a government check every month and is behind bars where he belongs. A little more justice was served today.”
Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, said he’s going to reintroduce the Denying Pensions to Convicted Child Molesters Act, which would prevent any future federal employee convicted of child sexual abuse from receiving their pension.
“It is outrageous that a convicted pedophile was receiving taxpayer funded pension checks while serving time in prison,” he said Monday. “I will be reintroducing my bill to fix this horribly flawed system and ensure no predator receives a dime of taxpayers’ money.”
Accusations about Weber sexually abusing boys circulated among his co-workers, patients and the wider community when he worked at both IHS locations, according to a 2019 investigation from The Wall Street Journal and Frontline. Some complaints were ignored and not investigated, while others resulted in investigations that cleared him of any wrongdoing. He was finally charged in 2017.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.