Indiana woman fined for hiking to Washington’s lapel on Mount Rushmore

“OK, I’m coming” or “OK, I’m sorry,” she shouted back to the ranger.

Venderley identified herself, was sober, cooperative and uninjured except for a scratch on her hand, the report says. She said she knew the park was closed and that she wasn’t allowed to climb Mount Rushmore, which is why she did it at night.

The ranger and Venderley returned to the parking lot where she left her vehicle despite multiple announcements earlier in the day saying the park and garage were closed. Venderley texted two friends who arrived with their camping gear.

All three women are under 21 but a bottle of champagne was found in the car during a consent search. A second ranger found Venderley’s ID card as well as her older sister’s ID. Venderley denied using her sister’s ID to buy the champagne.

Both rangers had to leave after receiving an “urgent call for service” regarding “three vehicles doing high speed doughnuts” and hitting or about to hit each other in an outdoor parking lot within the park boundaries.

The second ranger told the two friends that they would receive tickets in the mail before both rangers — presumably with Venderley in tow — responded to the dangerous driving issue.