 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site

Nathaniel Buckley

Nathaniel Buckley 

 Shannon Marvel

A minimum security inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving a community service job site in Rapid City Thursday, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections. 

Nathaniel Buckley, 28, is serving a sentence for fourth-offense DUI from Meade County. 

Buckley, a Native American, is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Buckley or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: New mental health facility begins construction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News