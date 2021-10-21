Inmate placed on escape status after leaving Rapid City job site

A minimum security inmate has been placed on escape status after leaving a community service job site in Rapid City Thursday, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Nathaniel Buckley, 28, is serving a sentence for fourth-offense DUI from Meade County.
Buckley, a Native American, is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Buckley or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
Shannon Marvel
Criminal Justice Reporter
