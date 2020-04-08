Inmate recovers, prison staff to wear masks, punishment for parole violations relaxed

Some local criminal justice systems in South Dakota — including those in Pennington and Minnehaha counties — have taken multiple steps to reduce the amount of new people being booked into jails while lowering bonds or quickly processing those who are already locked up.

Other leaders and community justice systems across the country have also ordered changes to lower the number of people in jails and prison to prevent coronavirus spreading among inmates and staff.

The Centers for Disease Control says the best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid large crowds and close contact with others and keep yourself and your surroundings clean. The CDC also says that people who live and work in correctional facilities are at higher risk of contracting the virus since they are in crowded, close quarters, and have new people coming and leaving each day. Inmates also have access to fewer sanitation products than those in the outside world.