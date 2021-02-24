Investigators: Ravnsborg should have seen Boever the night of the crash

He never mentioned Volek searching the area in the first interview but said in the second one that the sheriff, who he couldn’t remember if he was carrying a flashlight, “looked at the car itself and I know he looked at the wreckage and I believe he was looking in the ditch."

Ravnsborg said the sheriff joked with him as he accepted an outdated insurance card before saying he would call a tow truck, which would take an hour to arrive. He said Volek drove him to his nearby home to let him borrow his personal vehicle so he could drive back to Pierre.

On the drive home, Ravnsborg said, he called his father, the head of DCI and Tim Bormann, his chief of staff/spokesman, to tell them about the crash and text them a photo of his wrecked car. He then called Volek to tell him he’d return the car in the morning.

He said Bormann met him at his house around 8 a.m. the next day to caravan back to the sheriff’s house to return the car. They stopped in Highmore to get gas and Ravnsborg then suggested they stop by the crash site.

"I didn't go back to look at him because I thought I hit a man, I went back because the debris was still there,” Ravnsborg said. “I said let's look for the deer, I was just curious of how did it play out."