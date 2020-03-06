IRS agent: Former Rapid City priest Googled offshore accounts, extradition agreements

"Creating offshore bank account."
"Can United States extradite in Poland?"
"Can I be removed from the priesthood for stealing?"
Those were some of the search terms a former Rapid City priest accused of stealing $250,000 in church donations Googled before his arrest, an IRS agent told a federal jury on Friday.
Marcin Garbacz, 41, is indicted on 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering, five counts of filing false tax returns, and one count of transporting stolen money for allegedly stealing the cash to pay for expensive artwork between July 2012 and April 2018.
Garbacz, who is from Poland, served at various churches after joining the diocese in 2004 before he was transferred to serve as the chaplain of the Rapid City Catholic School System in 2012. He made between $20,000 and $24,000 a year before he was suspended from his duties in April 2018.
On Friday the jury of eight women and six men (two are serving as alternates) also viewed about a dozen sculptures and gold religious items that IRS Special Agent Brian Pickens said were worth $145,000. And Pickens explained the discrepancy in income Garbacz reported to the IRS vs. how much money he spent on his credit card.
Garbacz's trial began Tuesday, was postponed Wednesday due to an illness, and continued on Thursday and Friday, when the prosecution rested its case. Garbacz told the judge he decided not to testify and defense lawyer Jennifer Albertson did not call any witnesses.
On Tuesday jurors watched surveillance footage of Garbacz entering St. Therese church in Rapid City in the middle of the night to steal parishioner donations on April 23, 2018. They heard from Bishop Robert Gruss and Father Michel Mulloy as they testified in their white clerical collars about how Garbacz purchased expensive items and complained that he wasn't being paid enough. They also described how Garbacz denied stealing from the church but admitted it once confronted with the video evidence.
The next day jurors listened to a June 2018 interview between Garbacz and Rapid City Police Sergeant Michael Shine, according to a March 5 KOTA story. Garbacz admitted to stealing tamper-proof bags from St. Therese, taking out some of the cash while sitting in a confession booth, and returning the remainder of the money in identical bags he purchased. He also admitted doing the same thing at other churches.
That interview came about after the diocese reported Garbacz to the police department, but this was not discussed in court. Gabacz pleaded guilty at the Pennington County Court in October 2018 to first-degree petty theft, paid $620 in restitution, and received a suspended imposition of sentence which means his record is sealed from the public.
Albertson conceded to the jury that her client was caught on tape stealing from St. Therese. But she questioned whether Patterson could prove all 65 counts against Garbacz and whether he's being used as a scapegoat to cover for the diocese's poor financial practices.
There's no video evidence or eyewitnesses who saw Garbacz stealing before April 23, 2018, Pickens told Albertson.
Albertson and prosecutor Benjamin Patterson are scheduled to deliver closing arguments 9 a.m. on Monday. The jury will then begin deliberation.
IRS agent testifies
Garbacz made his Google searches in June 2018 and May 2019, and they were discovered through forensic searches on his laptop and iPhone, Pickens told the jury.
Other searches he made include: "If I admit theft during police interview do I get arrested? ... Can police detectives access bank records in South Dakota? ... Is there any way I can check to see if I have a federal warrant for my arrest?"
Garbacz also visited a website with information about "the best countries for your escape plan" and Googled "Withdrawing money from bank without triggering IRS," Pickens said.
Pickens said the IRS is notified when people withdraw or deposit more than $10,000 in a single transaction. Pickens said Garbacz withdrew $50,000 in increments less than $10,000 after he called Garbacz May 6, 2019 to tell him he was under investigation. Garbacz was arrested four days later at the Seattle airport with more than $10,000 in cash and a one-way ticket to Poland, Patterson previously said.
The agent said he couldn't find any evidence that Garbacz opened an offshore bank account or wired money to Poland, and he hasn't been able to locate the remaining $40,000.
Pickens told Albertson that he doesn't know what results appeared during Garbacz's Google searches or whether he clicked on any links.
The jury also viewed about a dozen items — some that appeared to be more than two-feet tall — that Pickens said were worth $145,000. The religious items included golden chalices and a monstrance, while the sculptures depicted expressive human figures.
These were just some of the 77 items listed on a forfeiture document. Other items include a grand piano, fancy fountain pens, paintings, gold and diamond jewelry, crosses and and sculptures that depict Jesus, Mary, Joseph and a pope.
Garbacz purchased many of his items from eBay and later Googled "how to remove items from purchase history, Ebay," Pickens said.
The agent testified that there's no way Garbacz could have afforded these items given his income. Pickens said Garbacz reported $110,000 in income between July 2012 and July 2018 while spending $398,000 on his credit card.
It's a "great unexplained amount" of credit card payments compared to his income tax filings, he said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.