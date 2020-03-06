IRS agent: Former Rapid City priest Googled offshore accounts, extradition agreements

Other searches he made include: "If I admit theft during police interview do I get arrested? ... Can police detectives access bank records in South Dakota? ... Is there any way I can check to see if I have a federal warrant for my arrest?"

Garbacz also visited a website with information about "the best countries for your escape plan" and Googled "Withdrawing money from bank without triggering IRS," Pickens said.

Pickens said the IRS is notified when people withdraw or deposit more than $10,000 in a single transaction. Pickens said Garbacz withdrew $50,000 in increments less than $10,000 after he called Garbacz May 6, 2019 to tell him he was under investigation. Garbacz was arrested four days later at the Seattle airport with more than $10,000 in cash and a one-way ticket to Poland, Patterson previously said.

The agent said he couldn't find any evidence that Garbacz opened an offshore bank account or wired money to Poland, and he hasn't been able to locate the remaining $40,000.

Pickens told Albertson that he doesn't know what results appeared during Garbacz's Google searches or whether he clicked on any links.