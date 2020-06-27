Jegeris reflects on 24 years at RCPD, new role

He said he helped the department become “way ahead of the game” when it comes to police reform and decriminalizing social problems and low-level crimes through the Care Campus, various MacArthur Safety and Justice programs, and the Quality of Life Unit. “I think we’ve made some big changes. There’s more to be done but we’re on the right track,” he said.

Jegeris said he wasn’t in a rut, that he wasn’t out of ideas to improve the department. But he said he’s made his mark and it’s time for someone else to lead, and that it’s best for himself and the organization to leave when things are going well, so the department can keep positive momentum.

“It’s time for me to get out of the way here so that it can go to the next level,” he said. “It’s time for me to take all of that skill that I’ve built and put it in a new direction.”

Jegeris said he will miss the compassionate staff and officers who “come with a desire to change the world in a positive way." He'll also miss his visits the patrol division to “just see the energy and hear some of the stories of how they're dealing with complicated situations.”

New role

Jegeris said he expects to be working with similarly passionate staff at the Children’s Home.