The American Civil Liberties Union can sue the governor and attorney general over a new pipeline protest law, but not Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
The new law and two-riot related statutes are state policies "not fairly traceable to Sheriff Thom" since the plaintiffs haven't shown that Thom made decisions about enforcing the laws that could violate their First Amendment rights, Judge Lawrence Piersol wrote in his order.
But he said the plaintiffs — the Sierra Club, Indigenous Environmental Network, Dakota Rural Action, NDN Collective and two people associated with the groups — can amend their complaint if they ever identify a Pennington County policy or practice that is a "moving force" against their rights.
Thom did not immediately return a request for comment about his motion being granted.
The ACLU named Thom in its lawsuit because it suspects protests will take place near Rapid City, Janna Farley, spokeswoman for the ACLU of South Dakota, previously told the Journal. The Keystone XL pipeline is expected to pass through Pennington, Meade, Butte, Perkins, Hardy, Haakon, Jones and Tripp counties.
"We’re disappointed, of course, that Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom’s motion to dismiss was granted," ACLU attorney Steven Pevar said in a news release. "Because enforcement of the laws requires the exercise of discretion by Sheriff Thom, we thought he was an appropriate defendant to this lawsuit," he said, echoing arguments in a previous ACLU court document.
You have free articles remaining.
But Pevar noted that Piersol does say that the ACLU can sue Gov. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who argue that the laws don't violate free speech.
The lawsuit says the three laws violate the First and Fourteenth amendments by discouraging free speech and being unclear about what exact actions are considered boosting or encouraging a riot. Passed in expectation of protests if the Keystone XL pipeline is built, SB 189 establishes a legal avenue and funding source for the state to pursue out-of-state sources that "riot boost" or fund violent protests. Those found guilty of breaking the law can be sent to prison for up to 25 years.
Plaintiffs don't need to be prosecuted or threatened with prosecution to be able to sue, they only need to show that a law is chilling their right to protected speech, Piersol said.
"This self-censorship is objectively reasonable and demonstrates that plaintiffs' injuries are sufficiently concrete," he wrote.
The Sierra Club said it would be hesitant to protest against the pipeline because it would risk being exposed to civil and criminal liability if authorities or pipeline companies decide that its speech somehow contributed to violence, Piersol said in support of his argument.
It's unclear when Piersol will make his decision on the legality of the three laws.