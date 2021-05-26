Judge denies Rapid City murder suspect's request for jail transfer

By the time Allman was arrested on Aug. 7, he was already a suspect in an Aug. 3 homicide and had a federal arrest warrant for allegedly abusing his girlfriend and shooting at her sister in July, according to federal court records. He has not been charged in relation to any of these crimes and no one has been arrested in the shooting death of James Donner, the other homicide victim.

Allman told Brown in an affidavit and during the hearing that he wanted to be transferred to the Winner Jail, where he was able to live in the general population, did not have any major disciplinary issues, and was better treated by the guards.

Captain Wade Anderson, who is in charge of security at the Pennington County Jail, testified that Allman has been in solitary confinement for 23 to 24 hours a day for the vast majority of the time he's been in jail from Sept. 17, 2020, through Nov. 4 and since he was re-booked for the homicide charge on March 17.

Allman is in solitary due to multiple incidents of witness intimidation, Anderson said.