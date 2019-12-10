Evidence of medicine vials found in a Rapid City home can't be used in the case of a paramedic accused of stealing drugs because Pennington County sheriff deputies found them during an illegal search, a federal judge recently ruled.
"It is undisputed that officers entered the home legally, however, this court has held that the officers illegally extended their stay," Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann wrote in an October document.
Dane Arredondo, who used to work for the Oglala Sioux Tribe's ambulance service, has pleaded not guilty to health care fraud, acquiring controlled substances by fraud, and possessing controlled substances after allegedly stealing fentanyl, ketamine and midazolam from his work in January.
Fentanyl is an opioid that is prescribed to treat extreme pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drug is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and can be abused for non-medical purposes.
Ketamine is a drug used as an anesthetic for humans and animals, according to Medical News Today. Referred to as "special K" when used illegally, the drug makes people feel high and have hallucinations. Midazolam is used to help calm people before surgery and other medical procedures, according to the Mayo Clinic. People may abuse it for its sedating effect, Web MD says.
Wollmann cites testimony from a deputy and relies on body camera footage throughout her document:
The vials were found on Jan. 5, 2019, after Deputy Eric Fenton was dispatched to a home for a "verbal disturbance" involving slamming doors and a woman screaming and crying. Fenton didn't hear any disturbance when he arrived, but he saw a rifle shell casing through a window and knocked on the door. David Arredondo, Dane's brother, opened the door and said there had been an argument but everything was OK.
Fenton asked who else was home and if he could come inside. David said the home belongs to his brother and his girlfriend who was home. Fenton asked to speak with the girlfriend, but David said she was drunk and laying on the floor.
"She's on the floor?" Fenton asked as he pushed open the door, which exposed the woman's feet sticking out at the bottom of the steps leading into the home. Fenton testified that he let himself into the house without David's permission so he could perform a wellness check on the woman.
Fenton found the woman laying on the floor in a room with Dane and she said she wasn't hurt. She later got up and told Fenton "he is not a threat to me" three times. Fenton testified he probably couldn't hear what the woman was saying because he was radioing dispatch at the time. Fenton handcuffed David after David ignored his requests to stay in the hallway. Dane was handcuffed after other deputies arrived, but the document doesn't say why.
David told Fenton that the woman ran and fell down the stairs after an argument. The woman, who was crying, again told Fenton that she has no injuries and the deputy didn't find any when he used a flashlight to look at her face.
Fenton didn't receive clear answers from the Arredondos when he asked why there was a rifle-shell casing on the floor. Dane was escorted outside the apartment after deputies realized he had given them a fake last name.
You have free articles remaining.
At this point, Fenton testified, the "exigent circumstance" was gone, but he was still investigating whether a domestic violence incident took place. An exigent circumstance allows officers to act without a warrant if lives are threatened, a suspect is about to escape or if evidence is about to be destroyed.
While searching for weapons, Fenton found several glass medicine vials, one of which he said was ketamine. Fenton testified that he wasn't sure if the vials were controlled substances so he Googled the names of the drugs. Another deputy said he found a vial of fentanyl downstairs.
Dane's supervisor said Arredondo properly documented his use of fentanyl, ketamine and midazolam while treating a gunshot victim, a federal agent wrote in an affidavit. But the supervisor said medics can't have these medications with them when they're not working. The agent wrote that David and the woman appeared to be on these drugs based on the deputies describing them as having labored breathing and being slow to answer questions.
Thomas Harmon, Dane's public defense lawyer, wrote in motion that there's no evidence any of the vials used by the ambulance service were missing, and co-workers documented that Dane properly disposed of any excesses medicine. He said the vials found at Dane's home were empty so there's no evidence he ever ingested or possessed the drugs.
It was "patently unreasonable" for the deputies to keep searching the home after learning the woman was safe, Harmon wrote in another motion. He said the deputies violated the Fourth Amendment against unreasonable search and seizures.
In her reply, prosecutor Gina Nelson wrote that the situation fit the exigent circumstance and "community caretaker" exceptions to needing a search warrant. She said the deputies were concerned about the safety of the woman and why there was a bullet on the floor, and they received unclear or uncooperative information from the woman and brothers, who were intoxicated.
But Wollmann pointed to Fenton's testimony that the exigent circumstance stopped before the deputies discovered the vials. She said Fenton also indicated there was no emergency when he told the brothers, "Well, if nothing happened here, we will be out of here shortly, just be patient."
The judge said the search did not meet the community caretaker exception, which says officers can help people in danger without a warrant. Wollmann said the danger stopped once deputies learned the woman was safe and the brothers were handcuffed.
Wollmann also contested Nelson's argument that the deputies could take the vials since they were in plain view. She said officers can only seize items in plain view if it's intermediately clear they're contraband, and Fenton testified he had to look up whether the vials were for controlled substances.
Nelson is planning to file objections to Wollmann's document ruling the search and seizure illegal, court records show.