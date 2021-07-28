Judge dismisses case involving illegal drug seizure

Arredondo showed the deputy his driver’s license and another deputy, Matthew Pond, took Arredondo out to the patrol vehicle for further questioning after Pond accused Arredondo of lying about his identity. Arredondo maintained it was a misunderstanding and that his brother’s girlfriend did not have the same last name as the brothers.

Fenton was still inside Arredondo’s home with Arredondo’s brother when he noticed and picked up six small, empty clear vials, one of which was labeled as Ketamine. Pond later found a vial of Fentanyl in the house. Arredondo’s brother said Arredondo was a paramedic and had a prescription. Fenton was not certain of the vials’ status as containing controlled substances until he Googled them on his phone.

Arredondo’s lawyer filed a motion to ban prosecutors from using the vials in the trial on the grounds they were collected during an illegal search. In March 2020, federal prosecutors appealed, saying deputies legally seized the vials as part of the “plain view” doctrine, which allows officers to seize criminal items they can see.

