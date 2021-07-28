Judge dismisses case involving illegal drug seizure

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss the indictment of a man charged with health care fraud and acquiring and possessing controlled substances after a Pennington County officer seized empty drug vials from the man’s home in 2019.
The defendant, former paramedic Dane Arredondo, is exonerated of all charges.
A federal appeals court ruled in June that the deputy violated the Fourth Amendment when he seized the empty vials, labeled as containing Fentanyl and Ketamine, without probable cause to think they were illegal, the Rapid City Journal reported.
In January 2019, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Fenton responded to a 911 call to Arredondo’s Rapid Valley home to investigate a report of doors slamming and a woman screaming and crying. When Fenton rang the doorbell, Arredondo’s brother answered and was hesitant to allow the officer entry. Fenton entered the house after Arredondo’s brother said his girlfriend was on the floor. The girlfriend, whom Arredondo’s brother said was drunk, told officers she was lying on the floor “because I want to,” and insisted she was not injured.
Arredondo showed the deputy his driver’s license and another deputy, Matthew Pond, took Arredondo out to the patrol vehicle for further questioning after Pond accused Arredondo of lying about his identity. Arredondo maintained it was a misunderstanding and that his brother’s girlfriend did not have the same last name as the brothers.
Fenton was still inside Arredondo’s home with Arredondo’s brother when he noticed and picked up six small, empty clear vials, one of which was labeled as Ketamine. Pond later found a vial of Fentanyl in the house. Arredondo’s brother said Arredondo was a paramedic and had a prescription. Fenton was not certain of the vials’ status as containing controlled substances until he Googled them on his phone.
Arredondo’s lawyer filed a motion to ban prosecutors from using the vials in the trial on the grounds they were collected during an illegal search. In March 2020, federal prosecutors appealed, saying deputies legally seized the vials as part of the “plain view” doctrine, which allows officers to seize criminal items they can see.