"How in God's name" could you not know your grandson was murdered when you found him unresponsive, a judge asked Tuesday afternoon before handing down a longer-than-usual sentence to a woman who helped cover up the brutal beating of the 2-year-old.
Sonya Dubray, 51, was sentenced to 9-1/2 years in prison by Judge Jeffrey Viken after she pleaded guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder in the July 2016 beating death of Kylen Shangreaux in Porcupine.
The sentencing guidelines — calculated based on factors including the crime, criminal history, and any aggravating or mitigating circumstances — for Dubray said she should spend between 5.8 and 7.25 years in prison for the crime, with a 15-year maximum punishment. But defense lawyer Greg Erlandson asked for a sentence of just over four years, while prosecutor Sarah Collins asked for the 9-1/2 years.
Dubray's original charges of accessory to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, making a false statement and failing to report a felony were dropped as part of her plea deal.
Katrina Shangreaux, Dubray's daughter and Kylen's mother, was sentenced last year to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. She admitting to beating Kylen multiple times after he wet the bed, including with a studded belt. She also threw him to the ground, kicked him in the abdomen and head, and bit him several times. He had severe injuries and bruising, especially to his genitals, Collins said Tuesday at the federal court in Rapid City.
Instead of immediately calling 911 when Dubray woke up from sleeping and found Kylen unresponsive, she first changed his clothes, cleaned the house with bleach and did the laundry, Collins said. She also gave Katrina a cell phone and lied several times to federal investigators.
Kylen had been cared for by his aunt Angie for 14 months until Katrina got him back on June 1, 2016 following a custody battle in Oglala Sioux Tribal Court. By July 28, the boy was dead. The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council terminated three judges involved in the case.
How could Dubray not have heard Kylen scream when he was being attacked, Angie asked through tears while being embraced by loved ones. His cries "fell on deaf ears."
Kylen's death has had an "immense" impact on her family. All three of her sons continue to attend weekly therapy and one almost killed himself, Angie said.
Dubray's actions were so shocking because she was usually a loving grandmother, said Patti Shangreaux, Kylen's other grandma. Patti recalled Kylen crying when he was taken away from their family and telling Dubray to protect him.
Rich Shangreaux, Kylen's grandfather, and Richie Catches, Kylen's cousin, also spoke on behalf of their loved one.
You have free articles remaining.
Dubray's actions weren't about helping Kylen, they were "solely for her murderous daughter," Collins said. She said this isn't a usual accessory charge, where someone may swap a license plate to help a friend escape, but one where someone took multiple steps to cover up a brutal murder. And she said there's no way Dubray didn't realize that Kylen was murdered since she would have seen the damage to his genitals while changing him.
But Dubray said she didn't realize what had happened to Kylen and she changed him to help him get ready for the ambulance ride. She said she loves her three children and 12 grandchildren, and used to be a preschool teacher. Dubray said she mentors women at Oglala Lakota College and will continue to help women while in prison.
"I am truly sorry," Dubray said. "I take all responsibility for my actions."
Kristina Dubray called her mother the "backbone to our family." For example, Kristina said, after she gave birth at 16, her mother offered to care for her child so she could finish high school.
Mona Mesteth, Dubray's sister, said her family is attacked in public even though they too are mourning Kylen and had nothing to do with his death. Dubray's aunt Cindy Mesteth and friend Ted Standing Soldier also spoke on her behalf.
Erlandson said Dubray had been physically and mentally abused growing up, and "turned her life around" after getting a DUI by becoming sober, working, earning multiple degrees and caring for her grandchildren.
"She constantly blames herself" even though there's "not a scintilla of evidence" that she was involved in the "horrific murder" since she was sleeping and performed CPR once she woke up, Erlandson said.
He said Dubray "acted impulsively" and due to shock, wanting to help her family and not believing that her daughter was capable of such abuse. He said she let first responders search the home, changed Kylen so he would be clean, and washed clothing — but not Kylen's bed sheets — so the family would have clothes to wear.
Viken agreed that Dubray had "exemplary behavior" while awaiting sentencing out of custody but said she deserved an enhanced sentence due to the seriousness of her actions.
You "knew who murdered this kid" and took "deliberate acts" to cover it up, he said before Dubray was taken away in handcuffs.