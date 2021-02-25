Judge orders state to stop sharing Ravnsborg evidence, remove videos

DPS deleted links to the videos on its website and from its YouTube account shortly after the order was issued.

The videos revealed new allegations about the crash, such as that Boever was walking with a flashlight, crashed head-first through Jason Ravnsborg’s windshield, left behind broken glasses in his car and then came to rest near the side of the road next to the light that remained illuminated.

The investigators told Ravnsborg that if he had been paying attention, he should have seen Boever before, during and after the crash. They appeared more skeptical than prosecutors about Ravnsborg’s driving and insistence of never seeing Boever.

Rensch said he learned Noem was going to release evidence on Tuesday so he emailed Sovell and Brown requesting immediate relief. He said he didn’t have enough information to file a formal motion and was out-of-state and therefore wasn't able to coordinate with his staff.

However Sovell emailed Noem that day with “legal points and authority as to why not to release anything in public relating to the Ravnsborg criminal investigation,” Rensch wrote.