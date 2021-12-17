Judge to consider dismissing murder case due to prosecutor's errors

A man charged with murder could have his case dismissed due to errors made by the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

Defense attorney John Murphy of Rapid City has filed a motion asking Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown to declare a mistrial with prejudice in the case of Barry Allman, who is facing a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten on Aug. 6, 2020.

Murphy's motion comes after he asked and was granted a mistrial by Judge Brown on Dec. 7, the second day of the trial in Pennington County. It was after the lunch break and after one prosecution witness had finished testifying when the defense lawyer informed the judge that Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond had granted blanket immunity to four witnesses, including to one who had already testified, without notifying him.

Murphy informed the judge that the prosecution did not notify him of the immunity agreements until emails were sent at 7:35 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. that day, which he did not see until the lunch break. He said he was astonished that he was not notified as soon as immunity was granted to the witnesses, which he called a violation of the Brady rule, according to trial transcripts.

"I'm going to tell you, I've been practicing criminal defense for 29 years. This is the most blatant Brady violation I've ever seen," Murphy said to the judge.

"There is absolutely no excuse for day two of a murder trial that dates back a year and a half for them to provide immunity agreements that go back days and actually over a week. So, we're moving for a mistrial, judge," he continued.

Hammond replied to Murphy's arguments by saying she never intended to withhold the information about the blanket immunity agreements for witnesses who admitted to taking drugs and consuming alcohol prior to the stabbing death.

"First and foremost, I would like to clarify those letters were sent over this morning to ensure that Mr. Murphy had them. That was not our intent for that to be the first service. It was my understanding that he had been kept abreast of this," according to the transcript.

Hammond also told the judge that it had been difficult to find witnesses who were willing to testify at the trial.

"This has been the obvious challenge of the state. This is full of a bunch of witnesses who are very reluctant to come forward and the discussions had were that this could be something they could — they could trust we were not going to prosecute them for the drug use."

Brown was not persuaded by Hammond's arguments and issued a stinging rebuke before declaring the mistrial.

"I am — I don't know what word I can find — surprised, shocked, disappointed, upset. This is so basic, so basic that if you are going to put a witness up on the stand with an immunity agreement, I would be bending over backwards, putting up an airplane with a sign behind it, putting a neon flashing marker at the courthouse doors. I would do everything that I could to make sure that defense knew that you were doing that," said Brown, according to the transcripts.

While deciding to declare a mistrial, the judge said he wanted to see written arguments before considering whether to declare a mistrial with prejudice, which would prevent the prosecution from retrying Allman for the crime.

"I'm holding in abeyance the issue of whether this mistrial should be with prejudice. There's a lot — I'll consider that. That's a pretty high bar. But this is so egregiously outrageously obvious about the requirements for this not to happen, it's just — it is beyond comprehension that I have three attorneys, who I have a great deal of respect for, frankly, who allowed for the nondisclosure to happen in a murder case that we've been working on and scheduled for a while, that's scheduled for two weeks, that discovery's been going on for quite a while. It's just, ugh, I'm deflated by the fact that this is what we're dealing with," he said.

The judge then gave Murphy until Friday, Dec. 17, to file a motion for a mistrial with prejudice. Murphy said Thursday that he has filed the motion. The prosecution has one week to file its motion.

Witnesses say Allman stabbed Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment on Aug. 6 after becoming angry at him, according to an affidavit from the Rapid City Police Department. He was arrested near Wanblee the next day by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.

