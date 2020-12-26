Judge to decide if man convicted for double murder should get new trial due to DNA

Those suspects — Joe Leonard and Doug Thomas — are the ones who recently had their DNA tested against the hairs found in Lynn’s hands. Dollison Decker said she believes their DNA samples were collected at the time of the crime. The 2016 test results excluded Luna and Leonard but not Thomas as the contributors to the hairs.

Leonard walked into a convenience store near the victims’ home the morning of the murder with blood on his hands and shirt cuff, the Supreme Court decision says. A friend said he owned a steel pipe and that he confessed that he had been hired for the murders.

Thomas, Lynn's brother and Helen's son, had threatened his mother in the fall of 1981 and fired a gun into the ceiling, the decision said. Thomas quickly arrived at the crime scene after not seeing his relatives for a year. He was also the beneficiary of his mother’s life insurance policy.

Luna wanted to argue that the other two were the killers, or that they worked together. The Supreme Court said the evidence against them was weak because it lacked credibility and motive, and because Doug had an alibi. The court ruled the trial judge was right to bar evidence about them.

While the Minnesota Innocence Project, now called the Great North Innocence Project, helped Luna obtain the DNA testing, they never formally took up his case.