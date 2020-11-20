Judge to determine if teen should be charged as adult in Rapid City homicide

A judge will determine next month whether a Rapid City teen who was 14 at the time he was accused of murdering a man will be tried in juvenile or adult court.
Two teens — Ross Johnson and the younger one with the upcoming transfer hearing — are charged with murdering 43-year-old Nathan Graham, who died on Aug. 18, 2018. They are accused of using a stolen gun to shoot Graham in the head outside a home on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street in Rapid City the day before, according to an affidavit.
Johnson, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is now 18 and incarcerated at the Pennington County Jail. The Black Hawk man is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
The younger teen was 14 at the time and is now 17, said his grandmother Pamela Rodriguez. She said her grandson is detained at the juvenile jail and charged with second-degree murder.
Prosecutors announced as far back as August 2019 that they were planning to ask a judge to move the teen to adult court. The transfer hearing has been pushed back multiple times at the request of the defense lawyer and is now scheduled for December 2-3, Rodriguez said.
Minors like Johnson who were 16 or older when they were accused of serious felonies are automatically charged in adult court while those who are between 10 (the youngest age South Dakotans can be charged with a crime) and 16 are automatically charged in juvenile court.
Unlike adult court, juvenile court is closed to the public and the proceedings and outcomes are sealed. It's also more more focused on rehabilitation than punishment and must release incarcerated defendants once they turn 21.
Adults convicted of second-degree murder are automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole. Since 2016, South Dakota law has said that all minors, including those charged in adult court, must be given the chance of parole. However, the state Supreme Court has upheld extremely long sentences as high as 261 years since the defendant has the chance to parole.
Prosecutors can ask a judge to move a juvenile case to adult court, and must successfully argue that the defendant, victim and public will be better served that way. Defense lawyers can likewise ask a judge to move a minor automatically charged in adult court to juvenile court by making the same arguments. In other words, the burden of proof is on the prosecutors when transferring younger teens to adult court while it's on defense lawyer when transferring older teens to juvenile court.
The judge must consider seven factors including the teens' criminal histories, the nature of their alleged crimes, and their prospect for rehabilitation and public safety.
Matthew Skinner, Johnson's defense lawyer, had previously asked for a transfer hearing, but his client is currently only scheduled for status hearings. He declined to say whether he will still be asking for a transfer hearing. Skinner said progress in his client's case is tied to his co-defendant's case.
Rodriguez said her grandson is doing OK but sometimes has bad days in jail. She said he regularly prays and will graduate from high school in January.
“I’m hoping to keep him in juvenile," Rodriguez said about her grandson. "He was 14 years-old at the time, his brain wasn’t fully developed at the time, it’s still not."
Research about brain development and children being able to change their behavior has been a key factor behind U.S. Supreme Court rulings limiting punishments for minors.
The 14-year-old turned himself into police and admitted to shooting Graham after Johnson instructed him to do so, the affidavit says.
Rodriguez said her grandson was afraid that night and did not mean to kill anyone.
