Judge to determine if teen should be charged as adult in Rapid City homicide

Minors like Johnson who were 16 or older when they were accused of serious felonies are automatically charged in adult court while those who are between 10 (the youngest age South Dakotans can be charged with a crime) and 16 are automatically charged in juvenile court.

Unlike adult court, juvenile court is closed to the public and the proceedings and outcomes are sealed. It's also more more focused on rehabilitation than punishment and must release incarcerated defendants once they turn 21.

Adults convicted of second-degree murder are automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole. Since 2016, South Dakota law has said that all minors, including those charged in adult court, must be given the chance of parole. However, the state Supreme Court has upheld extremely long sentences as high as 261 years since the defendant has the chance to parole.