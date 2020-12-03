Judges won't appear in Custer County court after commission allows guns in the courthouse, proposed order says

He said commissioners argued that judges concerned about safety can enter the building through the back and never have to step foot in the court hallways and that armed people can intervene if a gunman targets a victim on their way to a hearing.

The commission is concerned about the cost of having a deputy and the metal detector at the front of the building each day, Lintz said about whether that would be a solution to stopping a bad actor from entering the building in the first place.

Lintz said the ordinance is being discussed again at the Dec. 9 meeting and commissioners will discuss the option of having a deputy and metal detector at the front of the building only when court is in session.

"I think there's compromise to be reached," he said.

Kelley said she supports the Second Amendment but does not believe civilians should carry guns inside courthouses.

"In a courthouse obviously you have situations where people can become emotionally triggered” whether it's about a criminal case or a financial issue, she said.