Jury deliberating after lawyers make closing arguments in Rapid City child rape case

During her first interview, Roetzel said the 10-year-old girl denied being raped and having the conversation with the 12-year-old. She also told “fantastical” stories about the 12-year-old having a haunted house where she gets pulled into the basement.

About two weeks later, the girl told a foster mother what happened so a second interview was scheduled where she said Guzman once made her touch him sexually in a car and once raped her while the eight-year-old was in the room. The girl was relaxed during the beginning of her testimony last Friday but became quiet, cried and covered her eyes when recounting the assaults.

"I didn't tell everything" and "I felt bad for lying" during the first interview but I didn't trust the interviewer I just met, the girl testified.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roetzel said the girl testified that Guzman told her she was filling in for his girlfriend — who law enforcement confirmed was in jail at the time — and that she shouldn’t tell anyone what happened or else they will be mad at her. She said he previously showed her porn and said he wanted to do have sex with her like they did in the video.