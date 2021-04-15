Jury deliberating after lawyers make closing arguments in Rapid City child rape case

Teddy Guzman has a pattern of how he rapes children and the victims have no reason to make false accusations against him that resulted in more than three years of invasive questioning and physical exams, a prosecutor argued Wednesday.
There is no physical evidence in the case and the children have changed their stories during this time after being coached and pressured by an interviewer, foster mother and the prosecution the defense countered. The different stories create reasonable doubt, he said.
Prosecutor Lara Roetzel and defense lawyer Conor Duffy made their 45-minute closing arguments Wednesday afternoon at the Pennington County Courthouse in the second trial of Guzman, who is accused of raping three girls and sexually touching one of them.
Guzman first went to trial in January 2020 but it ended with a hung jury, which is when the 12 jurors can't agree on a verdict.
The jury from the current trial began deliberating around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday after 4.5 days of hearing testimony from the three victims and and watching recordings of their original forensic interviews. There was testimony from a fourth girl who said Guzman raped her but she is not included in his indictment.
The jury also heard from one of the girl’s parents, the forensic interviewer, a foster mother, a detective, doctors, and an expert in forensic interviewing, trauma and child sexual abuse victims and perpetrators.
Guzman did not testify but prosecutors read part of his testimony from his first trial. Attorneys weren't allowed to tell the jury that this was Guzman’s second trial and instead referred to anything from the first one as happening during “prior testimony.”
The 38-year-old from Rapid City is charged with three counts of first-degree rape for allegedly raping the girls between January 2015 and December 2017. He’s also charged with having sexual contact with one of the girls.
The oldest girl was 12 when she was raped, another was between nine and 10, and the youngest girl was five or six, according to the indictment. Guzman faces at least 15 years in prison and up to life without parole if convicted of any of the rape charges.
The girls' personalities have all changed due to the assaults, the girls and others testified.
"I stopped caring about things," the middle victim testified last Friday. "I stopped being good. I stopped being nice to people."
The Journal does not name minor victims or adults who would give the victims’ identities away. The girls will be referred to by their ages when the rape allegations began to be reported in 2017, when the girls were 12, 10 and eight.
Habit of ‘raping little girls’
“We are creatures of habit,” we tend to brush out teeth, navigate through a grocery store and enjoy sex a certain way, Roetzel said at the beginning of her closing arguments.
“Teddy Guzman’s habit is raping little girls” by approaching them from behind when they are lying down, she said.
“It ends today.”
Four women watching the trial through a video feed in the overflow room set up due to COVID-19 began to cry as Roetzel summarized the witness testimony.
Roetzel recalled how the 12-year-old girl wept and trembled throughout her testimony. The girl testified that Guzman raped her three times during a sleepover and that her best friend, the 10-year-old girl, told her the next morning that she saw what Guzman did to her, and he's done it to her before.
There were other children in the room during the November 2017 sleepover who might have been asleep or woke up but were too afraid to say anything, Roetzel said.
The 12-year-old testified she “couldn’t take it anymore” so told her mother what happened the next month, Roetzel said. The mother called the police and brought her daughter to the Monument Health ER where a doctor told the girl she should have reported the rape sooner and the nurse had to tell the doctor to stop asking so many invasive questions.
During her first interview, Roetzel said the 10-year-old girl denied being raped and having the conversation with the 12-year-old. She also told “fantastical” stories about the 12-year-old having a haunted house where she gets pulled into the basement.
About two weeks later, the girl told a foster mother what happened so a second interview was scheduled where she said Guzman once made her touch him sexually in a car and once raped her while the eight-year-old was in the room. The girl was relaxed during the beginning of her testimony last Friday but became quiet, cried and covered her eyes when recounting the assaults.
"I didn't tell everything" and "I felt bad for lying" during the first interview but I didn't trust the interviewer I just met, the girl testified.
Roetzel said the girl testified that Guzman told her she was filling in for his girlfriend — who law enforcement confirmed was in jail at the time — and that she shouldn’t tell anyone what happened or else they will be mad at her. She said he previously showed her porn and said he wanted to do have sex with her like they did in the video.
The two best friends haven't been allowed to contact each other since the oldest girl reported the rape so they can't be coordinating statements, Roetzel said. Duffy later questioned if the girls followed that rule since there are so many social media apps they could use to communicate.
The eight-year-old was not interviewed until seven months after the 12-year-old girl reported her rape. Roetzel said she testified that Guzman told her she was his favorite and she now can’t trust men.
The fourth girl testified that Guzman also raped her during a sleepover even though she has “no skin in the game” since she’s not a formal victim, Roetzel argued.
Roetzel said Guzman denied raping the girls in his police interview and testimony during the first trial but confirmed the timeline and activities the girls said happened before the assaults. He also admitted to being high on meth the night the 12-year-old said she was raped.
Roetzel cited testimony from Hollie Strand, the expert witness, who said it’s common for children to delay or never report sexual abuse, that trauma can impact memory and create different reactions in victims, and that it’s common for children to not divulge all details during the first interview.
She also cited studies that show it’s rare for children to make false allegations of abuse and when they do, most of them eventually recant since they are not good at sticking to lies for long periods of time.
Changing stories
The “overly emotional tear-your-heart-out testimony” from the victims “was emotionally difficult because it was designed to be that way,” Duffy told the jury.
The goal of the prosecution is to frighten and anger you so you forget your duty of evaluating the evidence and making a decision based on the standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt,” he argued.
Duffy accused the 12-year-old girl's mother of planting the idea that Guzman raped her. The girl was crying hysterically when she said "mom, he did it." The mother asked what she was talking about and said "what, sex?" when she didn't answer. “Yes,” the girl said. With who, the mom replied. “Teddy,” the girl said.
The mother testified that she suggested the issue was about sex since her daughter was so upset and mentioned the word "he."
Duffy asked the jury to rely on the forensic interview videos which are “so much different” than their testimony during trial.
For example, he said, the 12-year-old said in her interview that Guzman raped her one time after she went to the bathroom but now says Guzman raped her three times and hit her on the head when she was already asleep.
“That’s a different story,” said Duffy, adding that it doesn't make sense that none of the other children at the sleepover witnessed the three rapes.
He said the 10-year-old said in her second interview that Guzman only tried to rape her and denied having the conversation after the sleepover she now says she had with her best friend.
The eight-year-old also says she was present for this conversation even though the two other girls say that’s not true, Duffy said.
Duffy said the forensic interview technique used for children was developed with good intentions but has “lost its way.”
Strand testified that interviewers shouldn’t ask leading or repetitive questions and the goal is not to obtain an abuse accusation but to elicit accurate information that is later evaluated by law enforcement.
But Tifanie Petro, the forensic interviewer, essentially acted as an agent of law enforcement and was “laser-focused on getting a disclosure,” Duffy argued.
He said Petro kept questioning the 10-year-old even though she made “explicit, repeated denials” that she wasn’t abused. He said it was a leading and repetitive comment when Petro mentioned 14 times that the girl's best friend told her about the conversation they had after the sleepover.
A foster mom then “created false memories in these children” and forced the “extraction of these disclosures” by telling them they would be brave if they made a rape allegation, Duffy said. He said she previously testified that the 10 and eight-year-olds were together when the 10-year-old made her allegation, but didn’t give a clear answer when asked about this during the second trial.
The girls' testimony has more details and changes because Roetzel and her team “groomed” them for years, Duffy said. What would the many interviews with her team look like?
He said the eight-year-old girl testified that “my dad sexually abused me” in a way that was so dry that it was unnatural and evidence of “groomed therapy” over the past several years.
“I am not a mastermind” and “this is not a play,” Roetzel said in her eight-minute rebuttal. She asked the jury to consider the original videotaped interviews, the current testimony and all other evidence.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.