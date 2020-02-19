Jury must decide if screwdriver stabbing was murder or self-defense

Doreen Brown fatally stabbed Donald "Donnie" McMillan with a screwdriver in July after the pair had spent more than a year in a physically and emotionally abusive relationship, a prosecutor and defense lawyer said Wednesday.
But did Brown think McMillan was going to kill her and therefore acted in self-defense? Or did Brown make up a story about fearing for her life after fleeing from police and therefore murder her boyfriend?
Those were the questions raised during the opening statements in Brown's second-degree murder trial at the federal court in Rapid City.
The couple was in a "toxic, terrible, abusive" relationship but at that "very moment," Brown had no reason to kill McMillan, said Heather Sazama, assistant U.S. attorney.
Brown "acted in self-defense" and was "just trying to get away" from McMillan who was attacking Brown with a tree branch, countered Jennifer Albertson, assistant federal public defender.
Sazama and Albertson made their statements Wednesday morning before a jury of seven men and seven women. Two jurors are serving as alternates.
The jurors also heard testimony from Brown and McMillan's family members, as well as law enforcement who responded to the scene. Sazama played police body camera footage showing McMillan slowly dying and Brown's arrest.
More law enforcement officers and lab technicians testified Wednesday afternoon, Sazama told the Journal. Testing found that Brown and McMillan both had meth in their systems, court records show.
Later in the trial, which is scheduled through Friday, jurors will hear from Brown herself. They'll also hear from a psychologist hired by the defense who will explain how repeated domestic violence victims may react to threats from an abuser, court records show.
Murder or defense?
It's "undisputed" that Brown killed the 43-year-old McMillan at her home in downtown Pine Ridge on June 27, 2019, Sazama told the jury. Brown used a screwdriver to stab her boyfriend at least three times in the back before delivering a "fatal blow" to his chest that pierced his lung and heart, and she had "no legal justification to do it" since she wasn't at risk of great bodily harm or death, Sazama said.
The couple argued and physically abused each other nearly every day when they drank, Sazama said. They continued to date despite arrests and interventions from family members.
June 27 was "just another ordinary day for these two" but this time Brown, who had been drinking, "took it too far,'" Sazama said.
Brown never told family members, first responders or hospital staff that she was hurt, but "you'll see her story change" as she realizes how much detectives know, Sazama told the jury. She said recorded interviews will show Brown first stalling to answer detectives' questions, then admitting she acted in self-defense, then saying she stabbed McMillan once, and finally saying she may have blacked out because she doesn't remember stabbing him more than once.
Albertson said McMillan was attacking Brown on her front porch with a tree branch that day. Brown "doesn't want to kill him," but she did want to make McMillan stop so she grabbed a screwdriver from the ground, Albertson said.
Brown nicked her boyfriend in the back several times but that didn't stop McMillan, Albertson said. Brown then stabbed McMillan in the chest but wasn't aiming for his heart.
Albertson said her client will tell the jury that McMillan once raped her and repeatedly beat, verbally abused and accused her of infidelity. She said Brown is willing to testify despite knowing that Sazama will ask her why she didn't leave the relationship and denied being abused when asked about her bruises.
Sazama said McMillan was charged in tribal court after Brown accused him of rape, but the case was dropped after Brown said during trial that she made up the accusation to avoid going to jail for drinking alcohol, which is illegal on the Pine Ridge Reservation. They couple then continued to date.
Family testifies
Elgin Brown told the jury he grew up with McMillan and that his cousin was more like a sister. He said McMillan was a good guy when he was sober, but he encouraged Brown to leave him since he often found her covered in bruises.
Elgin said Brown came over to his nearby house on June 27 and said she thought she stabbed McMillan. Elgin said he didn't see any fresh injuries on Brown. He said he didn't call 911 because he thought it was "just another fight" but asked his girlfriend Natasha Two Two to check on McMillan.
Two Two testified that she's called 911 and had driven Brown to the hospital in the past after McMillan hit her face and arms.
On June 27, Two Two said, Brown said she stabbed McMillan six times after he hit her with a tree branch and didn't know if he was OK. She said she encouraged Brown to stay put until police arrived but Brown left. Two Two then walked to a nearby convenience store where Jaime Goings, McMillan's sister, worked. Goings called 911 and the pair walked over to Brown's house where they found McMillan "woozy" on the couch, Two Two said.
Goings began to cry as she explained that McMillan was her only sibling and Brown was a lifelong family friend. But she said she and Brown stopped getting along once Brown started dating her brother. Goings said Brown "was the boss" of the relationship and would giggle as she showed her bruises she said were from her brother.
Goings said she found her brother breathing and mumbling on the couch on June 27, but he wasn't able to move or speak. "It felt like forever" when the officers waited 20 minutes to take McMillan to the hospital instead of waiting for the ambulance, she said.
She said the wound on her brother's chest didn't look serious, and the officers said she could return to work and they would call her once he was out of the hospital. "They told me my brother was dead" later that day, Goings said.
Body cam evidence
Derek Rojo, an officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe who responded to the scene with his brother Officer Shannon Rojo, also testified that he didn't realize the extent of McMillan wounds. He said he assumed his lethargic behavior was due to him being drunk. But he said he called medics right away since he knew McMillan was stabbed and could see a chest wound that wasn't bleeding.
Footage from Rojo's body camera shows McMillan slumped on the couch mumbling and grunting with a red mark in the chest area of his tank top. The wound "looks like it's just superficial," Rojo says in the video.
The video shows Rojo taking equipment out of a first-aid kit, but it's unclear how it was used on McMillan. It shows Rojo asking McMillan if he's been drinking, placing the screwdriver in an evidence bag, and testing a straw for meth as he waits for the ambulance to arrive. Rojo told the jurors that he never saw any tree branches on the porch.
Rojo testified that other officers arrived about 20 minutes later and decided to take McMillan to the emergency room — which is less than a mile away — since an ambulance still hadn't arrived. Shannon Rojo said it's not unusual to have to wait up to 30 minutes for medics to arrive on the large reservation, and that officers are allowed to drive patients in emergency situations. Detective Vanessa Dubray said it was obvious that McMillan needed to be immediately taken to the hospital when she arrived.
Shannon Rojo said he put McMillan in his patrol vehicle, and McMillan stopped breathing during the transport and was declared dead at the ER.
Meanwhile, Derek Rojo testified, he and other officers began searching for Brown and eventually found she had returned to her house.
His body camera footage shows another officer breaking down the front door, which was locked with a wooden plank. Sazama had previously said that Brown was trying to barricade herself inside the home. The footage then shows officers finding Brown in her bed. She appears disoriented and hangs her head as she's read her Miranda rights.
Jonathan Archambeau, an officer who helped arrest Brown, said Brown appeared drunk and told him that she always locks her door with the plank, that she wasn't trying to hide. He also said he's arrested Brown and McMillan multiple times after they've accused each other of domestic violence.
Dubray said she took Brown — who didn't know McMillan had died — to the ER to make sure she was OK before booking her into jail. Dubray's body camera footage shows Brown crying in the ER as she tells a nurse that she had been drinking and is a domestic violence victim but isn't in any pain now.
Brown, sitting next to her lawyer in court, began to cry as she watched footage of herself yelling "I killed the (expletive)" before asking where McMillan is and if he's OK.
