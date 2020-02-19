Jury must decide if screwdriver stabbing was murder or self-defense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Family testifies

Elgin Brown told the jury he grew up with McMillan and that his cousin was more like a sister. He said McMillan was a good guy when he was sober, but he encouraged Brown to leave him since he often found her covered in bruises.

Elgin said Brown came over to his nearby house on June 27 and said she thought she stabbed McMillan. Elgin said he didn't see any fresh injuries on Brown. He said he didn't call 911 because he thought it was "just another fight" but asked his girlfriend Natasha Two Two to check on McMillan.

Two Two testified that she's called 911 and had driven Brown to the hospital in the past after McMillan hit her face and arms.

On June 27, Two Two said, Brown said she stabbed McMillan six times after he hit her with a tree branch and didn't know if he was OK. She said she encouraged Brown to stay put until police arrived but Brown left. Two Two then walked to a nearby convenience store where Jaime Goings, McMillan's sister, worked. Goings called 911 and the pair walked over to Brown's house where they found McMillan "woozy" on the couch, Two Two said.