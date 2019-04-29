A federal jury must decide if a 2017 shooting near Sharps Corner on the Pine Ridge Reservation was murder or an act of self defense.
The prosecutor and defense lawyer agreed Monday that Clarence Yellow Hawk shot and killed 42-year-old Chris Janis during a drug deal. But while the prosecutor said the shooting was premeditated first-degree murder, the defense lawyer said the shooting wasn't a crime since Yellow Hawk was defending his best friend against Janis, the "aggressor" in the situation.
The attorneys delivered their opening statements at the federal courthouse in Rapid City on the first of what's expected to be a five-day trial.
Neither lawyer told the 10 men and three women on the jury that two other people have already pleaded guilty to crimes related to the shooting. It's unclear if the judge will allow this to be mentioned, and, if so, if the attorneys will bring it up.
Scott Benson, Yellow Hawk's best friend and the owner of the gun used in the shooting, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact for helping Yellow Hawk and Jamie Shoulders flee the scene. Shoulders is scheduled to be sentenced in July after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for shooting Janis at least two times.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Yellow Hawk will be punished by the death penalty or life in prison. He's also accused of firing a weapon while committing a violent crime and possessing a semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number.
Back in 2017, Janis wanted to take his wife to Deadwood for her birthday, the two lawyers agreed. He needed money, so he asked his cousin Cheryl to help him sell his hydrocodone — prescribed by a doctor after an injury — and Cheryl arranged a deal with Benson. On May 27, Janis drove Cheryl in a van from Rapid City to a location near Sharp's Corner. Once Yellow Hawk, Benson and Shoulders arrived in a sedan, Benson exited and got in the back seat of the van to make the trade.
Yellow Hawk, Benson and Shoulders had gone out shooting earlier in the day, and Yellow Hawk brought Benson's pistol to the drug deal without Benson's knowledge, prosecutor Kathryn Rich told the jury. As Benson and Janis conducted the deal, Shoulders got out of the sedan, walked to Janis in the driver seat of the van and shot at him through the glass window.
Cheryl, who then ran out of the van and hid in a ditch, will testify about hearing continuing gunshots, Rich said. Benson will testify that he saw Shoulders drop the pistol and that Yellow Hawk then picked it up before shooting Janis multiple times.
Janis tried to reach for his own gun, which was in the back of the car, but was hit seven times in "rapid succession" by Yellow Hawk and Shoulders, Rich said.
After Yellow Hawk, Benson and Shoulders fled in the sedan, Yellow Hawk wiped down the pistol and threw it out the window, Rich said. Benson helped law enforcement find the weapon, which had no DNA or fingerprints on it. Each shell found at the crime scene matches the pistol.
A police officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe who responded to the shooting will also testify at trial, Rich said. So will FBI agents who investigated the shooting and the doctor who conducted the autopsy.
Rich did not provide a motive for the shooting.
Dana Hanna, Yellow Hawk's defense lawyer, repeatedly said that his client shot Janis because he "reasonably believed" that Janis was holding a gun to Benson as Benson counted the money in the back of the van. Yellow Hawk made his decision to shoot during eight-10 seconds of "violent chaos, confusion and pure fear."
Even if it was the wrong decision, Hanna said, it wasn't criminal since he was acting in "reasonable defense of another."
Yellow Hawk showed up to the deal with 100 hydrocodone pills and Benson, who was drunk, got into the van, Hanna said. As Benson was counting out the $600 he brought, he heard gunshots go off, looked up and saw Shoulders holding a gun. After Shoulders dropped the gun, Yellow Hawk picked it up and continued shooting Janis.
Evidence shows that Janis was holding a gun at Benson, Hanna said. He said Janis' gun was in the back seat because he was pointing it at Benson but dropped it after getting shot.
Hanna, speaking at a dais in the middle of the courtroom, then went back to his desk, grabbed his chair, rolled it out in front of the jury and sat down. He turned his head over his right shoulder as he explained that Janis was shot in his left butt cheek, evidence that Janis was "seriously turned" while twisting back and pointing a gun at Benson. Hanna did not explore the possibility that Janis turned to the right due to the pain of being shot or trying to reach for his gun in self defense.
Yellow Hawk, Benson and Shoulders never discussed a robbery plan, Hanna said, so self defense is the only reason Yellow Hawk and Shoulders would shoot Janis.