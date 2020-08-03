‘Just come home’ grandma asks teenager wanted in connection to Rapid City shooting

“We’re going to use every tool in our toolbox to find him safely,” he said.

He's 'been through a lot'

Pederson said her grandson has “been through a lot” in his life.

She said Morrison struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues, has a history of running away, and has been hanging out with a group of teenagers and adults she referred to as a “gang.”

He’s “easily influenced” by others that it's "not right” when adults give him drugs and alcohol, Pederson said. “He’s a pretty good kid when he’s not around these people” and had been hoping to stay out of trouble, find a job and buy a car.

Pederson said Morrison returned to Rapid City after a five-month stay a residential treatment center in Wyoming, which he was sent to after stealing a car.

She said Morrison’s friends began showing up at her home as soon as he returned and he ran away just a few days later before she had the chance to buy him a cell phone and set him up with local mental health treatment.

Pederson brought her grandson home that day after finding him at the same house on Crescent Drive that the SRT went to Sunday. But he ran away again later that day.