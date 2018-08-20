Rapid City police are investigating a weekend shooting.
A news release from the Rapid City Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. He was transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police located a juvenile male suspected to be involved in the incident. As of Saturday, the juvenile had been taken into custody. His name was not released since he is under 18.
The release says police are still investigating, but they said there is no further threat to public safety.
No other information is immediately available.