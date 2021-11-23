Juvenile injured after firearm negligently discharged, police say

A juvenile was taken to a Rapid City hospital on Monday afternoon for a gunshot wound after a firearm was negligently discharged, according to Capt. Scott Sitts with the Rapid City Police Department.

The shooting incident happened at 12:52 p.m. Monday at a residence in Fairmont Court, Sitts said.

After investigating the incident and talking to witnesses, officers concluded that it was a negligent discharge of a firearm, Sitts said.

"We have recovered the firearm. We don't believe there's a danger to the public," he said, adding that any firearm should be treated as if it is loaded.

The juvenile's injuries were serious but not life threatening, Sitts said.

