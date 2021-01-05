Juvenile suspects not found after SWAT team surrounds Rapid City apartment building

Both schools went into secure status, which meant all exterior doors were locked, no one was allowed in or out of the buildings, and students who needed to use the bathroom or anything else in the hallway were escorted by staff.

School usually ends at 3 p.m. but police didn’t think it was safe to release students until 3:30 p.m., Urban said. Students weren’t allowed to walk home and officers were on scene to protect children as they walked from the buildings to cars or buses.

“The police were really instrumental in helping students,” Urban said.

She said the special education bus couldn’t arrive at the two schools after hours since it has a timed schedule for traveling to all RCAS schools. Staff contacted the parents of special education students to arrange for rides home.

Staff remained at the schools to supervise students who usually walk home until they all received rides by 5:45 p.m., Urban said.