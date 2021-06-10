Juveniles detained after shots fired into apartment building, cars in North Rapid City

Medina said the number of shooters and guns used are unknown at this time, along with the types of guns and where they came from. He said it's also unknown how many people were involved in the shooting and how many juveniles are suspects.

"We're working through those interviews to really ascertain what happened here, find out who's responsible for this terrible act," Johns said.

"I think the situation is we've got those who are responsible moving from apartment to apartment and house to house," he said. "I think there are people here who know exactly what happened and we would ask them to come forward and let us know, tell us what's going on."

Johns asked anyone who has information to call the criminal investigations division at 605-394-4134.

"This is unacceptable behavior in Rapid City," he said. "We have an extensive amount of manpower that is being poured into this to bring the people responsible to justice."

Medina said shootings of this scale are not common in Rapid City and encouraged nearby residents to "remain vigilant and to always contact police if they see suspicious activity taking place."