Juveniles detained after shots fired into apartment building, cars in North Rapid City

Police have detained juveniles as young as 12 years old after a number of shots were fired early Thursday morning at the Knollwood Townhouses in North Rapid City.
Captain James Johns of the Criminal Investigation Division said nine to 10 rounds were fired around 5 a.m. into cars and Apartment Building C on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. No injuries have been reported, according to Johns.
Officers heard gunshots while responding to a call of "shots fired" around 5 a.m., said police spokesperson Brendyn Medina. He said every available officer responded as well as members of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Johns said the shootings posed a risk to young children.
"There are kids in the neighborhood and little ones wandering around, and we have people that are shooting guns and putting everyone at risk," he said.
Johns said a number of people fled the scene on foot. Police are still working to determine the number of people involved but have detained several whose ages range from 12 to over 18.
Medina said Thursday afternoon that gang activity is known to occur in the area.
"Gangs in Rapid City aren't really that well organized, but we're working to determine the identity of the shooter(s) and won't know until that is determined," he said in an email to the Journal.
Medina said the number of shooters and guns used are unknown at this time, along with the types of guns and where they came from. He said it's also unknown how many people were involved in the shooting and how many juveniles are suspects.
"We're working through those interviews to really ascertain what happened here, find out who's responsible for this terrible act," Johns said.
"I think the situation is we've got those who are responsible moving from apartment to apartment and house to house," he said. "I think there are people here who know exactly what happened and we would ask them to come forward and let us know, tell us what's going on."
Johns asked anyone who has information to call the criminal investigations division at 605-394-4134.
"This is unacceptable behavior in Rapid City," he said. "We have an extensive amount of manpower that is being poured into this to bring the people responsible to justice."
Medina said shootings of this scale are not common in Rapid City and encouraged nearby residents to "remain vigilant and to always contact police if they see suspicious activity taking place."
This is the second violent crime in the area this week.
Ashley Peltier faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was stabbed to death at 10 Surfwood Drive, which is across the street from Knollwood Townhomes. She is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.