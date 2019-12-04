The family of the Sturgis man who planned the May 2015 kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend said Wednesday that there's no way he is capable of doing such a thing on his own.
Jonathan Klinetobe "does not have the capability to come up with something like this," his sister Ashley said at the state court in Rapid City. "He can't plan anything."
"I don't think he's capable of doing that by himself" and the idea that he was the "mastermind" of the plot is fake, said his mother Lynn Jones. When he was younger "he would threaten people all the time but never follow through."
Ashley and Lynn made the comments while they and Duane Jones, Lynn's husband, testified for three hours about Klinetobe being physically abused and having serious mental, academic and behavioral health problems while growing up.
Klinetobe, 30, appeared at the state court in Rapid City for the third day of his sentencing hearing, which is expected to last through Thursday or Friday.
While Ashley and Lynn questioned Klinetobe's level of involvement in the murder, he pleaded guilty in September to aiding and abetting the first-degree manslaughter of Jessica Rehfeld, a 22-year-old from Rapid City who had filed a police report and protection order against him shortly before the murder. Klinetobe could be sentenced up to life without parole.
During his change-of-plea hearing, Klinetobe said he knew Rehfeld would be killed, was aware of the plan, and had a role in the killing. But he said "no" when asked if Rehfeld was killed at his request. It's unclear if he admitted to ordering the murder in the six-page factual basis document he signed, which is sealed due to a gag order.
But prosecutors said Monday that Klinetobe hired Richard Hirth and David Schneider, both of Rapid City, to kidnap and kill Rehfeld before he helped them bury her in the woods near Rockerville on May 18, 2015. Klinetobe then hired Garland Brown and Michael Frye, both of Rapid City, two weeks later to help him dig up Rehfeld's body from the shallow grave and bury her deeper into the woods and farther underground.
Prosecutors also said Klinetobe went to great lengths to plan and cover up the murder by creating a fake story about the Hell's Angels, making false police reports, and steering police and Rehfeld's family in the wrong direction.
Rehfeld's family members have attended the entire sentencing but Wednesday marked the first time Klinetobe's relatives appeared for the hearing.
Ashley, Lynn and Duane were calm and confident as they answered questions from defense lawyer Elizabeth Regalado. Ashley and Lynn sometimes laughed as they recalled moments from Klinetobe's childhood and Klinetobe, sitting handcuffed in a chair, would occasionally smile and lean over to whisper to his other defense lawyer.
The family members said they had no knowledge of Klinetobe's involvement in the murder until he was arrested — and would have turned him in if they had — and didn't do anything to cover it up. Prosecutors and Rehfeld's loved ones previously said that Klinetobe's friends and family lied for him.
Lynn also testified that her son never asked her to provide an alibi after prosecutors said Klinetobe told Hirth and Schneider that his mother had agreed to cover for them.
Lynn said Klinetobe is the oldest of four children and the family moved from state to state as her ex-husband, Ben, tried to provide for them financially. But he couldn't pay the bills so they were evicted several times or had their utilities turned off.
You have free articles remaining.
Lynn and Ashley testified to Ben's extreme physical and emotional abuse towards them and Klinetobe.
"We went through hell" but he wasn't abusive to his two biological children, Ashley said.
She and Lynn said Ben would call Klinetobe stupid and worthless, and tell him he wouldn't amount to anything and shouldn't be alive. They said Ben hit Klinetobe with a belt, once beat him in public when he had a bathroom accident, and was finally arrested after he tried to hit the family with his truck after Lynn served him with divorce papers and a protection order.
Klinetobe was also attacked by bullies in school, received rug burn after a teacher (who was later fired) sat on him, and was repeatedly locked in a carpeted closet when he acted out in school, they said.
Lynn said her son was slow to meet developmental milestones and she enrolled him in therapy after he tried to choke Ashley with a phone cord when he was five years old. She said he tried to kill himself when he was eight or nine.
Klinetobe attended therapy and went through several inpatient treatments throughout his childhood, Lynn said. He's been on many medications for ADHD and bipolar disorder but they would only work for about six months before he would regress and doctors would have to adjust the medicine.
Lynn and Ashley said Klinetobe loved his family, was remorseful when he hurt people, and had a "huge heart." But they said he struggled in school, has always been immature, couldn't pass his driver's license test, lied and told fake stories, and had to rely on friends and family for money since he couldn't hold down a job and lost his disability payments after he failed to show up for medication, therapy and other appointments.
Duane said Klinetobe lashed out when he was angry like Ben did, and he thinks Klinetobe thought that behavior was masculine.
Ashley became defensive of her brother when cross-examined by Lara Roetzel, chief deputy at the Pennington County State's Attorney Office.
"What does this have to do with this" case, she asked when questioned about wrestling matches with her brother before the judge told her to answer the question.
Ashley said the wresting sometimes resulted in them both receiving bruises. And she said Klinetobe felt horrible and cried for hours after he once stabbed her with a fork when they were fighting.
She said her family always called Klinetobe out when he did bad things but he isn't fully at fault due to his childhood abuse and bipolar disorder.
Lynn admitted to Roetzel that her son punched holes into walls, set his bed on fire when he was five, and was sometimes prone to violence and could be uncaring about people's feelings. She admitted to telling Klinetobe during jail phone calls that she thought a woman was involved in the murder and to keep his mouth shut about what he knew since there was a gag order. But as Roetzel referenced psychological records, Lynn denied ever reporting that her son sang songs about shooting children or was aggressive towards women. She said she couldn't remember if her Klinetobe once said he would kill a neighbor if he could.
On Thursday the defense is calling a psychiatrist to testify about Klinetobe and the prosecution may call rebuttal witnesses. If there is time, both sides will also make their case about what kind of sentence Klinetobe deserves.