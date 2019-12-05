The Sturgis man who ordered and helped plan the May 2015 kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jonathan Klinetobe, 30, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in in September to aiding and abetting the first-degree manslaughter of Jessica Rehfeld, his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend from Rapid City who filed a police report and protection order against him shortly before she was killed.
The sentencing came after four days of arguments and testimony from lawyers, mental health professionals, and Rehfeld and Klinetobe's family members.
"It's a complete victory. He'll never be able to do this to another woman," Misty Rehfeld, Jessica's sister, said outside the state court in Rapid City.
Klinetobe hired Richard Hirth and David Schneider, both of Rapid City, to kidnap and kill Rehfeld before he helped them bury her in the woods near Rockerville on May 18, 2015, prosecutors said. He then hired Garland Brown and Michael Frye, both of Rapid City, two weeks later to help him dig up Rehfeld's body from the shallow grave and bury her deeper into the woods and farther underground.
Klinetobe also told his accomplices not to tell the police about the murder, lied when he was interviewed about Rehfeld's disappearance, lied to Rehfeld's friends and family and tried to blame her current boyfriend, and kept Rehfeld's necklace, purse and other items as trophies, Judge Heidi Linngren said.
Rehfeld was considered a missing person "not in immediate harm" by the Rapid City Police Department until it announced in May 2016 that an informant led them to her makeshift grave in the woods near Rockerville.
