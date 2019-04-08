A Kyle man was sentenced last week to time served after a federal jury found him guilty of setting fire in 2015 to a home with a family inside.
Danny Ferguson spent about a year and a half in jail after he was found guilty of arson on Sept. 14, 2017, before Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced him to time served on April 1, court records show. Viken could have sentenced Ferguson to up to life in prison. Ferguson was also ordered to pay $400 in restitution, spend three years on supervised release, have no contact with his victim and undergo psychological treatment.
Ferguson used a gasoline- and diesel-soaked blanket to set fire to trailer home near Kyle where his friend and her family lived, the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Dakota said in a news release.
Before sentencing, Ferguson's lawyer argued that his client should be acquitted and have a new trial, saying that Ferguson twice said he wasn't at the trailer during the fire, that his one confession was coerced and unclear, he was interrogated without a lawyer present, there was no evidence or arson, there was no physical evidence he was at the trailer, the eyewitness evidence was flimsy and he had an alibi, court records show. But Viken rejected the motions for acquittal and new trial.
The defense lawyer is now appealing the verdict to the federal court of appeals.