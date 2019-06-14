"A part of my heart has literally died," the fiance of murder victim Craig Charging Crow told a judge before the defendant was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.
Marlon Iron Crow, a 46-year-old from Kyle, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Jeffrey Viken at the federal court in Rapid City after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder for punching and stomping 35-year-old Charging Crow to death at a Porcupine home on Nov. 11, 2016. He could have been sentenced to life in prison.
"He maintains his innocence" and plans to appeal the conviction and sentence, defense lawyer Jamy Patterson said of her client. Iron Crow's request for an acquittal and second trial was previously denied.
A jury, however, convicted him of murder after being given the option to convict him of the lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntarily manslaughter or simple assault, Viken stressed.
Iron Crow didn't just beat up Charging Crow, but once his victim was down on the ground, he paused to put on cowboy boots and then stomped on him, making the assault go "way past" a typical fist fight, Viken said.
The beating resulted in cuts, bruises and four brain bleeds, but Charging Crow ultimately died when his basilar artery —the artery that supplies blood to the brain — was severed despite it being a well-protected body part that's "not easy to damage," Viken said.
Helena Danielson held a framed photo of her late fiance throughout the hearing. "I feel as though I can never be whole again," she told Viken.
Iron Crow has shown no remorse and treated Charging Crow like dirty laundry or a pile of trash, she said.
Danielson said Charging Crow lived for his two children, who were eight and nine at the time of his murder. She said he taught them how to swim and ride bikes and took them on trips to the Mall of America and Denver Zoo.
The couple met in 2005, began dating in 2011 and planned to get married on Valentine's Day 2017, Danielson told the Journal in an email. He was an "ikce wicasa," or simple man who moved from Kyle to Rapid City so he could work in construction and obtain his CDL license.
Desirae Charging Crow told Viken that she misses her brother's phone calls while Megan Charging Crow said she still has nightmares about the death of her brother, a humble and kind man with "a smile that lit up a dark room."
"You put a hole in our family, one that will never be filled again," Megan told Iron Crow. But Megan said her family will continue to live their lives like her brother would have wanted them to.
"You will not take us, too. We will survive," she told Iron Crow.
Prosecutor Megan Poppen said Iron Crow killed Charging Crow after becoming angry and violent after drinking, something that's happened in the past. She said his sister once called 911 after he threw a boot at her and hurt her hand, and he once threatened to shoot police officers in the head after being arrested for a DUI while driving a stolen vehicle.
Iron crow fled after the assault and "has shown no remorse," Poppen said.
After the trial, Patterson said, her client began to experience hallucinations and "mental deterioration" because he was so shocked by the guilty verdict.
Rochelle, one of Iron Crow's sisters who works in and has degrees in the mental health field, agreed. She said the trauma of the verdict made her brother's soul leave his body and that he needs access to Lakota healing traditions to get better.
She and her siblings were raised by their grandparents to take responsibility for their actions, so if Iron Crow was guilty, he would have admitted it, Rochelle said.
Rochelle said her brother is a hard worker who is compassionate toward animals, children and elders.
"He's just not capable of killing anyone," Michelle Iron Crow said of her brother.
Patterson quietly cried as she told Viken that Iron Crow has been a kind client, and a long sentence would be "cruel" after he's been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and anxiety.
Viken said he would ask the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate Iron Crow's mental health when deciding his prison assignment, but it's not a factor in sentencing since his mental health was fine when he committed the crime.
The trial created a fissure in Iron Crow’s family since his sister, Nicole Morsette, and 12-year-old nephew told federal investigators he assaulted Charging Crow at Morsette's residence. His nephew was considered one of the prosecution’s most important witnesses because he had not been drinking.
The defense argued that Charging Crow’s brain injury resulted from a fall, when he might have hit a hard surface because of his extreme level of intoxication. Charging Crow’s blood alcohol content during his autopsy was 0.392 percent, almost five times the legal limit for driving. Iron Crow admitted fighting the victim but said it was done in self-defense.
Danielson said that she wants everyone to know that "alcohol is not the answer to any problem."
"Alcohol only causes destruction and devastation and most definitely should not be the last chapter of anyone's story," she said.