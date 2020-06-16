Kyle man to spend life in prison for Sharps Corner murder

Yellow Hawk, his best friend Scott Benson and Jamie Shoulders met Janis and Janis’ cousin near Sharps Corner on May 27, 2017, a prosecutor and defense lawyer agreed during his trial last spring.

During the meetup, Yellow Hawk gave Shoulders a gun owned by Benson, according to the factual basis document Shoulders signed. Shoulders shot Janis through his car window at least twice. Yellow Hawk then took the gun and shot Janis several more times.

Prosecutor Kathryn Rich argued during the trial that Yellow Hawk shot Janis during a premeditated murder. Defense lawyer Dana Hanna said Yellow Hawk shot Janis to defend Benson after seeing Janis point a gun at Benson, who was sitting in the back of Janis’ car.

Hanna said a gun was found in the back seat which proves Janis was pointing the gun at Benson before being shot. But Rich said Janis was shot seven times before being able to reach his gun in self defense.

The jury believed Rich and her witnesses, which included Benson, Shoulders and Janis’ cousin.