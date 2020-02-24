Lakota healing program expanding in local criminal justice system

When Damon Patton was booked into the Pennington County Jail on an armed robbery charge last March, he was full of anger.

But the 39-year-old said a new Lakota cultural and healing program taught him to handle his emotions and connect with his culture.

"It helped me recognize my strengths and my weaknesses ... where I was right in life and where I was wrong in life. It helped me want to live a better life, make better choices," Patton said of the Seven Directions programs. "It also helped me want to learn my culture," said Patton, who is Lakota and African American.

Patton graduated from the 10-week class and, after taking a plea deal, was recently released from jail to begin his probation sentence. He continues to participate in Seven Directions classes at the Fork Real Cafe to make sure he stays on the right track.

The enthusiasm and success stories from people like Patton have encouraged the jail and Pennington County State's Attorney Office to expand the program in 2020.

"The pilot programs have shown great promise," State's Attorney Mark Vargo said at a news conference Monday.