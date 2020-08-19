Last woman who fled women’s prison during COVID-19 scare is found

One of the inmates was booked into the Pennington County Jail after being arrested early on March 24 in Rapid City. Three women were found later that day on the Crow Creek Reservation and three others were found in Pierre on March 25. The seventh woman was arrested in Box Elder on April 17.

Inmates told the Journal that the women were initially held in solitary confinement once they were brought back to the prison. They said the woman who contracted the virus was also held in solitary.

Jails and prisons across the country are some of the largest hotspots for COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths but South Dakota has been an outlier.

Just five inmates — the one at the women’s prison and four between the two men’s prisons in Sioux Falls — have contracted the virus as of Tuesday morning. Nine workers reported testing positive. No inmate or worker has died.

