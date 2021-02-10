Law enforcement asked Ravnsborg not to review police shootings while he’s under investigation for fatal crash

The Division of Criminal Investigation, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office, investigates whenever a law enforcement officer uses deadly force against a civilian. The attorney general then reviews the evidence to determine if the officer’s use-of-force was legal and justified.

Thom said he, Hedrick, Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead discussed that it would be a good idea to have another prosecutor take over this role from Ravnsborg while he remains under investigation.

He said he can’t remember exactly when the group began discussing this idea but that they emailed DCI Director David Natvig on Nov. 3 to pitch the idea.

“We’d like DCI to still do the investigation, we’d like someone else to review the results of the investigation,” Thom said. “That was predicated on the attorney general being under investigation for the death of an individual so it didn’t seem it would be proper for him to review” these cases.

