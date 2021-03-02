Law enforcement investigating false shooting report at Douglas High School

Law enforcement is investigating a false school shooting report at Douglas High School in Box Elder that forced several law enforcement agencies to respond to the scene and students and staff to go into lockdown on Monday afternoon.
“It sounds like this was an intentional, fake call,” said Box Elder Sgt. Joshua Campbell, who was the second officer to arrive at the school.
Law enforcement has identified a minor accused of making the call, but it’s unclear whether the person has a relationship to the high school, said Assistant Chief Chris Misselt. The motive for the call is unclear, Campbell said.
If a student made the call, the school and school police officer will decide whether to discipline that individual within school and/or press criminal charges for false reporting, Campbell said.
Meade County dispatch received a 911 text at 5:32 p.m. on Monday saying there was an active shooter at the school, according to a news release.
The fact that the text was routed to Meade County dispatch means it was sent from Meade County, Campbell said.
Meade County dispatch then contacted Pennington County, which told first responders to head to the scene. People arrived at the school by 5:34 p.m.
Responding agencies included the Box Elder police and fire departments, Rapid City fire department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol. A National Parks Service police officer stationed at Mount Rushmore also responded.
The officer from Mount Rushmore decided to respond since he had past experience with an active shooter case, Campbell said.
The first sign that the report was false was that “nobody either outside or inside was showing any indication of concern” by screaming, running, hiding or directing law enforcement where to go, he said.
Law enforcement entered the building and told staff and students still there for after-school activities that they needed to lockdown and hide wherever they could, but did not tell them why, Campbell said. He said one teacher asked him if this was a drill.
The students hid wherever they could, in locker rooms, classrooms, bathrooms and under bleachers, Campbell said.
He said law enforcement found no evidence of a shooter during an initial search. First responders then moved students and staff into the gym and conducted a secondary search, again finding no evidence.
Students and staff were allowed to leave after the second search but law enforcement then searched all other schools in the district, the news release says.
The call is being investigated by the Box Elder Police Department and Pennington and Meade county sheriff offices.
