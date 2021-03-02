Law enforcement investigating false shooting report at Douglas High School

The officer from Mount Rushmore decided to respond since he had past experience with an active shooter case, Campbell said.

The first sign that the report was false was that “nobody either outside or inside was showing any indication of concern” by screaming, running, hiding or directing law enforcement where to go, he said.

Law enforcement entered the building and told staff and students still there for after-school activities that they needed to lockdown and hide wherever they could, but did not tell them why, Campbell said. He said one teacher asked him if this was a drill.

The students hid wherever they could, in locker rooms, classrooms, bathrooms and under bleachers, Campbell said.

He said law enforcement found no evidence of a shooter during an initial search. First responders then moved students and staff into the gym and conducted a secondary search, again finding no evidence.

Students and staff were allowed to leave after the second search but law enforcement then searched all other schools in the district, the news release says.​

The call is being investigated by the Box Elder Police Department and Pennington and Meade county sheriff offices.

