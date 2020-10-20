Lawrence County man charged with 31 counts of animal neglect, cruelty

A Lawrence County man has been charged with 31 counts of animal neglect and cruelty after law enforcement and a shelter said they determined he's the owner of 35 neglected, starving and inbred dogs discovered last week.

Thomas L. Mraz was charged Monday with five counts of animal cruelty and 26 counts of animal neglect, abandonment or mistreatment, according to State's Attorney John Fitzgerald. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Deadwood jail on a $1,000 bond.

The animal cruelty charges are Class 6 felonies that are each punishable by up to two years in prison. The neglect charges are Class 1 misdemeanors each punishable by up to one year in jail.

The dogs were found and seized Oct. 13 by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office after it received a report of neglect, according to Captain Patrick Johnson. He said deputies found dogs, including numerous dead ones, living outside and inside a home, trailers and vehicles.

The property is in rural Lawrence County between Whitewood and Nisland. Google Maps shows many vehicles, a building, and unidentifiable structures or items on the property.