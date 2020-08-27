Lawrence County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting near Spearfish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether a fatal shooting near Spearfish is a homicide or suicide, its spokesman told the Journal.

Tristan Rayburn, a 28-year-old from Sturgis, was found dead from a bullet wound on Aug. 20 at an address near Spearfish, according to Captain Pat Johnson and a news release.

"We have not concluded if this is a suicide or homicide yet," Johnson said Wednesday. The sheriff's office "is currently working the facts of the case to make an accurate conclusion to the incident."

The investigation began after deputies responded to an unattended death report at the address near Spearfish and found Rayburn's body, the news release says.

Johnson declined to say if Rayburn was found inside a home or if a gun was found at the scene. He also didn't explain the circumstances of how the 911 caller found the body.

"We believe that conducting a thorough investigation is fair to all the parties involved before we give out too many details," he said.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.