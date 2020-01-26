Lawsuit: 1855 Blackfeet treaty supports reparations for Weber's victims

A lawsuit is citing an 1855 treaty between the U.S. government, Blackfeet Nation and other tribes to argue the Indian Health Service owes reparations to three men who say they were sexually abused by a pediatrician.

The treaty clearly states the U.S. government must protect Native Americans from white men like Stanley Patrick Weber, and should be interpreted as saying the government owes victims reparations, said Peter Janci, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Similar arguments citing other treaties — including the "bad men among the whites" section of 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty — have held up in courts.

The lawsuit is suing the IHS by citing the treaty rather than suing Weber through traditional means in order to emphasize the importance of treaties between the U.S. government and tribes, and to highlight the culpability of the federal government in this case, Janci said.

"This wasn't one guy acting alone," he said. "He had access because of his position that was given by the United States government" and was allowed to continue treating patients despite evidence he was abusing them.