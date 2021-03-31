Lawsuit claims state never disclosed Hideaway Hills subdivision was on a mine it once owned

The state and Meade County should pay residents the full market value of their homes so they can move, Clarke said. He said the developers are also to blame but aren’t as responsible.

“I think they have something wrong with their moral compass if they think it’s OK to build houses on land like that,” he said.

What follows is alleged in the lawsuit:

Two private companies mined gypsum from the Hideaway Hills area from 1917 through 1945. The state and its Cement Plant Commission owned the land from 1958 to 1985 and mined it for the state cement plant from 1958 to 1993.

In 1985, the commission applied for a permit to expand surface mining and take action to prevent erosion. The application projected the operation would end in 1993 and a later public notice says the mine would be turned into pasture land.

The state instead sold the land to Raymond Fuss and his wife in 1994 without any restrictions on how it could be used.

“We’ve done a complete title record search of this from the beginning of time and there’s nothing in the record showing that here was any notice of the mines,” Barrow said.