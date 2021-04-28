Lawyer: Pennington County sheriff's lawsuit is partially related to marijuana concerns

Most of the arguments on Wednesday focused on the two main issues raised in the lawsuit. Lisa Prostrollo, who is representing Miller and being paid with taxpayer dollars, stressed that the lawsuit is not about the subject of the amendment.

"I want to be clear that this case is not about cannabis, it's not about medicinal marijuana and it's not about the multitude of other subjects that are packaged within Amendment A. It's about the rule of law," she told the justices.

However Morris, who is based in Belle Fourche, was granted five minutes to discuss standing — an issue raised by the marijuana group — and part of his argument centered around Thom's concerns about marijuana.

"By statute, he's charged with keeping the peace in his county and part of that is public safety," Morris said. His "various concerns" include the difficulty in being able to tell if drivers are under the influence of marijuana since there's no quick test for the drug like there is for alcohol.