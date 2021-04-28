Lawyer: Pennington County sheriff's lawsuit is partially related to marijuana concerns

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom's lawsuit against Amendment A is in part related to his public safety concerns about recreational marijuana, his lawyer argued before the South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday.
"Now this case is about the rule of law, but with Sheriff Thom, with the small issue of standing, it is about cannabis and marijuana," Attorney Bob Morris said in regards to standing, or whether Thom has the ability to sue the state in his role as sheriff. "The public safety and the burdens that are placed on his office as the sheriff surely will be heightened and effected by the legalization of marijuana."
Amendment A was approved by 54% of South Dakota voters and 59% of Pennington County voters in the November election. It says adults 21 and older may use, transport and sell paraphernalia and possess up to one ounce of marijuana.
Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller later filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the amendment, saying it violates the one-subject rule and is actually a revision, not amendment, which would require a constitutional convention.
After a circuit judge ruled in February that she agrees with Thom and the Noem administration, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws appealed to the Supreme Court.
Most of the arguments on Wednesday focused on the two main issues raised in the lawsuit. Lisa Prostrollo, who is representing Miller and being paid with taxpayer dollars, stressed that the lawsuit is not about the subject of the amendment.
"I want to be clear that this case is not about cannabis, it's not about medicinal marijuana and it's not about the multitude of other subjects that are packaged within Amendment A. It's about the rule of law," she told the justices.
However Morris, who is based in Belle Fourche, was granted five minutes to discuss standing — an issue raised by the marijuana group — and part of his argument centered around Thom's concerns about marijuana.
"By statute, he's charged with keeping the peace in his county and part of that is public safety," Morris said. His "various concerns" include the difficulty in being able to tell if drivers are under the influence of marijuana since there's no quick test for the drug like there is for alcohol.
The circuit judge found that Thom could sue as sheriff "because he took an oath to uphold the law, and because his duties include enforcing laws on the roads and highways," according to the appeal written by Brendan Johnson, the attorney for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws. The judge also found Thom has standing because Amendment A affects his ability to keep intoxicated drivers off the road.
The road safety point "is a regurgitation of an argument rejected by the voters who passed Amendment A," which already says people can't drive under the influence of marijuana, Johnson wrote.
Johnson suggested in court that Thom and Miller filed the lawsuit because they are upset it legalized recreational marijuana.
"Historically, one of the principal bedrocks of democracy is that when we have an election, it's final," he said. "That's not what has happened here. There was a lawsuit that was filed by those who were very aggressive in campaigning against Amendment A, who believed very strongly that the voters were making a mistake."
"Thom has no legally protectable interest in stopping or arresting anyone for conduct that is no longer criminal," Johnson echoed in his appeal. "Thom needs to enforce the laws as they exist, not as they once existed."
Johnson did not discuss in court whether Thom has standing but addressed it in his written appeal.
He cited the Edgemont School District's 1999 lawsuit against the South Dakota Department of Revenue. The Supreme Court ruled that the school district and Fall River county can't challenge the constitutionality of a law since they were created by the Legislature, which also passed the law.
Precedent makes it clear that counties or a county official such as Thom can't sue the state, Johnson said.
"Sheriff Thom is not the county," Morris countered in court. "He's the duly elected sheriff of Pennington County and isn't here on behalf of the county, isn't using county funds to do this."
"It's not where he is a representative of the county, he's an independent elected official," Morris said.
He said Thom's position was continued but not created by the Legislature. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office was instead created under the Dakota Territory in 1877, before South Dakota became a state and created a constitution in 1889.
During the Edgemont case, Morris said, the court cited and agreed with Iowa cases that ruled political subdivisions don't have standing to file constitutional challenges to state laws.
"We are not attacking a state statute. Our assertion is that we have an amendment which is in violation of the Constitution itself," he concluded.
