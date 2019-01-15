In an emotional legal filing, lawyers for a transgender man from Hermosa who died in December asked a federal court to dismiss his discrimination lawsuit against the state of South Dakota and the director of human resources.
"In moving to dismiss this suit, (Terri Bruce's) family and counsel would like to raise awareness of the high rate of suicide among transgender individuals as well as the obstacles transgender citizens must constantly overcome to feel safe and respected within their communities," Bruce's lawyers wrote in a Jan. 14 motion.
Bruce took his own life on Dec. 2 at the age of 55.
An employee with the state Archaeological Research Center in Rapid City, Bruce sued the state and Laurie Gill, commissioner of Human Resources, in 2017. He said his rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 were being violated and that the state's health insurance policy, which denies coverage of transgender-related care, "deprives transgender employees of equal treatment."
In May 2016, the company that manages the state employee health insurance plan, Health Management Partners, denied pre-authorization for Bruce's mastectomy (breast removal), a procedure a Rapid City doctor described as "medically necessary."
In the motion, Bruce's lawyers — James Leach of Rapid City and attorneys with the South Dakota and national American Civil Liberties Union — described Bruce as a "gifted archaeologist, a passionate activist, and a warm and caring friend."
Bruce "was experienced at meeting such biases head on" by taking action when he encountered discrimination in school, at the Legislature and with the state health-care policy, the motion says.
The lawyers also shared statistics and research about discrimination against trans people and suicide rates in the community. Of the more than 1.4 million trans people in the United States, the motion says, 41 percent have attempted suicide at least once, a rate 25 times higher than the general population.
"Statistics such as these serve as a stark reminder of the life and death consequences of laws and policies which demean the transgender community and seek to deprive them of basic dignity and respect. While this lawsuit is now coming to an end, these important issues will survive this case," the lawyers wrote.
Jerry Johnson, the lawyer representing South Dakota and Gill responded Jan. 15 that it agrees that the lawsuit should be dismissed.
But he clarified that that agreeing with the dismissal doesn't mean his clients agree with what Bruce's lawyers wrote about Bruce and the harassment and suicide risk of trans people.
"On the other hand, defendants’ agreement that this case should be dismissed as a result of the death of Terri Bruce should not be taken as any agreement by defendants regarding the statements in the motion which are not necessary to support the dismissal of this case," Johnson wrote.