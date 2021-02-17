Lawyers make closing arguments in airman’s murder trial

Cunningham’s downstairs roommate testified that she heard “more than one” loud thud on March 3, 2020, before he came downstairs asking her to call 911 since Zachariah was unresponsive, Horne said.

Cunningham began lying when he told the roommate that he didn’t know why Zachariah was hurt, Horne said. Cunningham told responding officers that the infant hit his head while playing in his jumper but then went back to not knowing anything when he met Merhoff, his ex-fiancée, at the hospital.

The airman told detectives that he’s extremely careful to protect Zachariah’s head when carrying him through doors or near walls so why would he place his infant — who can only sit up for a few seconds before falling — on the kitchen counter, Horne asked. If this was the true story why didn’t Cunningham admit it so doctors could better treat his son’s life threatening injures?

The detectives who interviewed Cunningham weren’t coercive, Horne said. They asked open-ended questions, allowed for silences, didn’t feed Cunningham ideas and reminded him multiple times that he was free to leave since he wasn’t being detained.

Cunningham was the one who introduced the idea of him punching his son, not the detectives, he added.

