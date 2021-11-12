Liberty Mutual expected to appeal $42 million judgment in woman's work comp case

A Pennington County jury recently returned a $42 million award to a Rapid City woman in a bad faith claim, but when Fern Johnson will see any compensation from Liberty Mutual Insurance remains unclear.

The verdict is the second jury decision returned in Johnson's favor since 2017. Her court battle began nearly 12 years ago and is likely far from over.

The attorneys representing Johnson are G. Verne Goodsell, David Barari, and Nate Oviatt of the Goodsell & Oviatt, LLP, law firm in Rapid City.

Goodsell said Friday that he expects Liberty Mutual Insurance to appeal the decision, which is expected with that amount of money.

But first, Goodsell said, Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle must making a ruling first, which has yet to happen.

"We anticipate that Liberty Mutual will make motions for reduction. Her ruling would be the judgment of the case and then from that judgment Liberty Mututal would have the right to appeal," Goodsell said.