Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series juxtaposing life as a police officer in a small town to one in Rapid City.
Wall | Tourists trying to find Wall Drug often end up driving in the wrong direction on a one-way portion of Main Street, or missing a four-way stop sign two blocks away.
"They’re so busy looking for Wall Drug that they miss the signs,” said Jake Tweeten, 26, a sheriff’s deputy in the town at the eastern fringe of Pennington County. A couple of years ago, the town installed more traffic signs, including flashing lights on the four-way stop sign, but the blunders continue.
Wall attracts visitors to the Badlands and those merely curious about Wall Drug, which for decades has been advertising free iced water and 5-cent coffee from hundreds of miles away. During peak summer days, the town of 800 sees about 20,000 tourists on Main Street, according to the Wall Badlands Area Chamber of Commerce.
When Tweeten’s not directing traffic, issuing warnings or writing tickets, he can be seen answering tourist’s questions and chatting with locals. But he has to put these aside if a call for service comes. He, after all, is one of only three sheriff’s deputies stationed in town — and only one of them is on duty each shift. They cover about a fifth of Pennington County. They are the local police.
One Friday morning in early June, Tweeten was patrolling Badlands National Park when he received a call from dispatch, asking him to check on some children. A woman had called in, worried that her three children who were staying with their father hadn’t been in touch with her for a while.
Tweeten went to the father’s house and saw the children at home with another adult. Their father was apparently at work. Tweeten called the mother to say her children were all right.
Back in 2016, about a week before Christmas, Tweeten and another deputy searched a property in the neighboring town of Creighton to investigate an animal neglect tip. The deputies found a breeding facility filled with dogs, cats, rabbits and a bird that were not getting proper care, including puppies that had died. With the help of animal control officers from Rapid City, the group seized around 75 animals and moved them to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
The property owner, Janell Gibson, pleaded guilty last year to 20 counts of animal neglect. She was sentenced to 20 years of probation and ordered to repay the animal shelter $55,000.
Tweeten, a native of Forrest City, Iowa, moved to Wall three years ago after receiving his bachelor’s degree in law enforcement. The sheriff’s office offered him his first law enforcement job, and he didn’t think the town was too bad. Now, he doesn’t want to do anything else, anywhere else.
He likes policing in a small town, where he has become part of a close-knit community and where deputies seem to also play the role of counselor. He explained the importance of being able to calm people and diffuse potentially explosive situations single-handedly.
“It’s a different way of handling calls, because of the lack of availability of backup,” Tweeten said while patrolling the county’s easternmost community of Quinn, population 60. “It’s a risk I’m willing to take because I feel like I have some gift for it … a calling, whatever you wanna call it.”
On the dashboard of his patrol car are photos of a 4-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and their mother, a woman Tweeten met after moving to Wall. They married this spring.
After patrolling the community of Wasta, Tweeten headed to the nearby Cheyenne River, where he saw a man fishing. He asked to see the man’s fishing license, and they exchanged pleasantries as the early afternoon sun glinted off the water.
That day, he also checked on a camper abandoned a few miles north of the Badlands three weeks earlier. Tweeten pointed out that the camper’s propane gas had been stolen since the last time he came by. The glass windows had also been broken. He was working on getting the vehicle towed.
Toward the end of his 10-hour shift at 4:30 p.m., Tweeten stopped by his Main Street office, space that the sheriff’s office shares with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and state Game, Fish & Parks.
When asked if the Wall deputies conduct briefings during shift changes, Tweeten said their handovers are pretty informal. He and another deputy might drive their patrol cars to a gas station, roll down their windows and from their seats chat about the day’s most important incidents.