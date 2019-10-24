Local law enforcement arrested 10 people and served 16 warrants early Wednesday morning in Rapid City for family-related crimes as part of the national Family Violence Warrant Sweep day.
Some were arrested for violent offenses such as simple and aggravated domestic violence assault, while others were arrested for non-violent crimes such as failure to pay child support and failure to send a child to school, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Other crimes, such as resisting arrest or abusing elderly or disabled people, could be violent or non-violent.
The sweep was conducted by the Sheriff's Office, the Rapid City Police Department, Parole Services, the Department of Corrections, and at least one U.S. Marshal, according to the news release and YouTube video of the operation from the Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
"The family violence sweep sends the message to offenders that no matter where they flee, we will work together to hold them accountable for their crimes," Sgt. Jeromey Smith in the Sheriff’s Warrants Division was quoted as saying. "Prioritizing family violence not only protects victims, but can also break the cycle of violence and criminal activities."
The annual warrant sweep day was launched 17 years ago by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in Washington. Last year 879 law enforcement personnel from 315 agencies across 29 states arrested 821 people and served 18,726 warrants, according to the agency's website.
Wednesday's sweep comes after Operation Fall Clean Up, when local, state and federal agencies teamed up Sept. 16-20 to arrest 67 people with felony warrants for violent, drug and sex crimes, according to law enforcement officials. The operation was featured in "Live PD: Wanted," a new show by A&E.