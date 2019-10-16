Local law enforcement involved with a multi-agency warrant sweep in the Rapid City area last month will be featured in "Live PD: Wanted," a new show by A&E that premiers 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The show recorded parts of Operation Fall Clean Up, when local, state and federal agencies teamed up Sept. 16-20 to arrest 67 people with felony warrants for violent, drug and sex crimes, according to law enforcement officials.
"I think it's good to show (the public) what we're doing and why we do it, how we serve warrants and how we go about finding people when we have warrants," Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said of why his agency agreed to participate in the show. "It showcases what we do and how we do it," and how we work with the community and other agencies, he added.
The weekly series will help law enforcement agencies across the country track down fugitives from justice and update the stories of the those already featured in "Live PD," a show that airs real-time patrols and arrests across the country, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Thom said he was able to view the footage before it aired and spokeswoman Helen Duhamel said the department asked A&E to remove one scene that showed investigative techniques.
Dan Silberman, a spokesman for A&E, said he hasn't seen the series yet so he's not sure if producers blurred the faces of those being arrested. But he said the company follows "news-gathering standards" when it comes to gaining consent — if needed — to film people.
Some law enforcement agencies have stopped cooperating with shows like "Cops" and "Live PD" due to concerns that they sensationalize and exploit people being arrested.
But Thom said he is OK with the show since it clarifies that the arrested people are innocent until proven guilty, and compared airing arrests to media outlets like the Journal posting mugshots and writing about people before they are convicted.