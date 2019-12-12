Growing up, Deputy Jeff Jones with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office enjoyed playing video games. He never expected that his childhood hobby would become helpful to his career as he's now able to fly drones to help with criminal investigations or search and rescue missions.
"As a kid growing up, I played a lot of flight simulators" and piloting drones is "kind of like a video game," Jones said Thursday morning after flying one of the unmanned aircrafts at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. It's a "lot of hand-eye coordination. You spend a lot of time looking at the screen versus your hands, so you got to know what you're doing."
Jones is one of 10 deputies, Rapid City police officers, and Pennington County search and rescue workers certified to fly two new drones the agencies recently bought.
"Flying the drone is fun, and it's got practical applications for law enforcement," he said.
Those applications include searching and keeping track of a missing or injured person, said Lt. Dustin Morrison, who will oversee the drone program.
Once the snow melts, he said, Search and Rescue can use the drone to search for Larry Genzlinger, a 66-year-old who's been missing since he went hunting near Deerfield Lake on Oct. 1, and Serenity Dennard, a 10-year-old girl who went missing after she ran away from a residential treatment center near Rockerville on Feb. 3.
Drones can also be used to follow a fleeing suspect or survey a dangerous scene since drones "can go where a person may have to have gone in the past," Morrison said.
For example, he said, instead of having an officer risk approaching a window or door of a house where a suspect might be inside, a drone could be used to see if anyone is there.
The agencies purchased the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual drone, the bigger and more advanced DJI Matrice 2010 V2 drone, cameras, controllers, batteries and other accessories for about $56,000, Morrison said.
Both drones have infrared cameras that detect heat, can fly for about 30 minutes before running out of battery power, and are controlled by remote controls with video screens displaying what the drone is seeing, Morrison and Jones explained. The smaller drone will be used for training and can be quickly deployed while the bigger one is being set up. It has a one-way speaker so the pilot can tell a suspect to stop running or put their hands up, or tell a missing person to stay put until rescuers reach them. The bigger drone has a higher-definition camera, can fly in light rain and snow, and can be controlled by one pilot or two by having one steer the device and another use a second remote to control the camera.
You have free articles remaining.
Jones said he and other pilots can control where the drone flies, move and zoom in the camera, and activate special functions like the speaker or infrared camera. The agencies can also use software that let's them program the aircraft to conduct a grid search or fly in a circle.
The drones can fly 400 feet into the air and up to seven miles away, but the agencies won't go that far up and away because a spotter must be able to keep their eyes on the device the entire time, Jones and Morrison said.
The pilots are Part 107-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — a requirement for commercial and law enforcement drone users — to fly drones during the day and are awaiting permission to use them at night, Jones and Morrison said. They have to re-test every two years and must alert Ellsworth Air Force Base each time they fly. Recreational drone users have to follow certain rules but don't have to register with the FAA.
All drone flyers, including police officers, need special permission to fly in areas that ban them, Jones said. Drones are banned in all national parks, such as the Badlands and Wind Cave, in wilderness areas such as the Black Elk Wilderness Area, and at Mount Rushmore. Drones have previously tried to land on parts of the sculpture, according to the National Parks Service page on unmanned aircraft.
Drones are legal in other parts of South Dakota with some exceptions, according to the 2017 Senate Bill 70.0 People can't fly drones over jails, prisons and military facilities unless they have permission from the facility. It's also illegal to land a drone on someone else's private property without their permission. It's illegal to install a drone or use it record or surveil people in private places without their permission, but law enforcement is exempt from these specific rules if they're engaging in their lawful duties.
In North Dakota, police departments can attach non-lethal weapons — such as rubber bullets, pepper spray, sound cannons and stun guns — to drones but say they have no plans to do so, according to a Feb. 2017 article in the Grand Forks Herald.
Morrison said officers must protect citizens against unreasonable search and seizures when using drones in criminal cases.
"The Fourth Amendment rights of the citizens are of the utmost importance for us and we'll respect that," he said.
Officers won't need a warrant to use a drone if there are exigent circumstances — when lives are threatened, a suspect is about to escape or if evidence is about to be destroyed — just like they don't need a warrant to chase after a suspect or enter someone's home in those circumstances, Morrison said. But he said officers will need a warrant to use drones in non-emergency situations.
"We're not just out flying just for the heck of it," Morrison said.