Local leaders push lawmakers on public safety, crime reform as 2023 session approaches

The Alpine Room at The Monument was abuzz with activity on Thursday as dozens of local leaders gathered to talk crime and community issues ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel headlined the event.

They touched on everything from the prevalence of meth — and the related violence — to the need for laws strengthening protections for victims of crime.

"Our message today was community safety needs to be at the forefront of the legislators' minds when they go to Pierre, and it was our mission to help them understand that we are at the frontlines of that, and we support them in that and it needs to be their top concern," Roetzel said.

Chief Hedrick reiterated that meth in the community drives violence, saying that in a 10-hour shift on Wednesday, they made eight meth arrests. He also said that since 2020, Rapid City has averaged two babies per month born with meth in their system.

For Roetzel, the focus is on victim's rights.

"Yes, defendants should have every right in the American criminal justice system," she said. "But I feel like the victim has gotten lost in that."

In her career as a prosecutor, she's noticed a change in the citizen response to crime and the criminal justice system, both in those willing to report crimes and criminals complying with their sentences. Roetzel said the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office has 27 open homicide cases and a mere three attorneys with experience prosecuting such a case.

"It's hard to make the system feel like justice," she said, begging for a refocus on victims.

Roetzel made several impassioned recommendations to the Pierre-bound leaders in attendance, all focused on victims and their rights. She asked them to consider codifying federal laws 413 and 414, which deal with presenting previous criminal evidence in rape and child molestation cases, respectively. Another focus is the ability to prosecute rape cases, since South Dakota does not include "without consent" in the rape definition.

She shook her head when discussing the rape definition, asking why she should have to tell victims who were assaulted — those who froze and couldn't say no or fight back — that their cases can't be prosecuted as rapes.

Roetzel said a child-informed consent bill is likely headed to the capital this session as well. Such a bill would provide accommodations for child victims of rape who are testifying against their abusers.

The meeting was a chance for community leaders to meet and talk with local legislators before their trip to Pierre next week.

"Keep an open line of communication with the local officials," Mayor Allender said when asked what some of his top priorities are. "Even though they are representatives of their constituents, we get to rub elbows with their constituents every day, and we have a unique relationship."

Allender spoke of the need for more treatment resources in the community and advocated for a review of the state's codified laws, especially those that roadblock recently released offenders back into the system. Chief Hedrick previously said that many of those his officers come into contact with are already known in the criminal justice system.

The speakers agreed that the funding needed, whether for jail space or rehabilitation centers — a point of some minor disagreement between Allender and Mueller — is critical to the overall crime and safety in the community.

"Quality and effective public safety can be expensive, but communities can't afford to do [it] incorrectly," Mueller said. "We have to do it correctly, even though there's a cost to it."

The 38-day legislative session begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Pierre.