 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Local leaders push lawmakers on public safety, crime reform as 2023 session approaches

  • 0
AE7A0972.JPG

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (background) and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller (front) listen during a discussion on crime and community issues at The Monument on Thursday, Jan. 5.

 Darsha Dodge, Journal staff

The Alpine Room at The Monument was abuzz with activity on Thursday as dozens of local leaders gathered to talk crime and community issues ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel headlined the event.

They touched on everything from the prevalence of meth — and the related violence — to the need for laws strengthening protections for victims of crime.

"Our message today was community safety needs to be at the forefront of the legislators' minds when they go to Pierre, and it was our mission to help them understand that we are at the frontlines of that, and we support them in that and it needs to be their top concern," Roetzel said. 

Chief Hedrick reiterated that meth in the community drives violence, saying that in a 10-hour shift on Wednesday, they made eight meth arrests. He also said that since 2020, Rapid City has averaged two babies per month born with meth in their system. 

People are also reading…

AE7A1011.JPG

Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel was a featured speaker during the crime and community issues-focused meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5. Roetzel is a career prosecutor and has served as interim state's attorney during Mark Vargo's appointment to Attorney General.

For Roetzel, the focus is on victim's rights. 

"Yes, defendants should have every right in the American criminal justice system," she said. "But I feel like the victim has gotten lost in that."

In her career as a prosecutor, she's noticed a change in the citizen response to crime and the criminal justice system, both in those willing to report crimes and criminals complying with their sentences. Roetzel said the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office has 27 open homicide cases and a mere three attorneys with experience prosecuting such a case.

"It's hard to make the system feel like justice," she said, begging for a refocus on victims.

Roetzel made several impassioned recommendations to the Pierre-bound leaders in attendance, all focused on victims and their rights. She asked them to consider codifying federal laws 413 and 414, which deal with presenting previous criminal evidence in rape and child molestation cases, respectively. Another focus is the ability to prosecute rape cases, since South Dakota does not include "without consent" in the rape definition. 

She shook her head when discussing the rape definition, asking why she should have to tell victims who were assaulted — those who froze and couldn't say no or fight back — that their cases can't be prosecuted as rapes.

Roetzel said a child-informed consent bill is likely headed to the capital this session as well. Such a bill would provide accommodations for child victims of rape who are testifying against their abusers.

The meeting was a chance for community leaders to meet and talk with local legislators before their trip to Pierre next week.

"Keep an open line of communication with the local officials," Mayor Allender said when asked what some of his top priorities are. "Even though they are representatives of their constituents, we get to rub elbows with their constituents every day, and we have a unique relationship."

AE7A0991.JPG

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender addresses the crowd made up of municipal leaders, state legislators and public servants during a crime and community issue-focused meeting at The Monument on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Allender spoke of the need for more treatment resources in the community and advocated for a review of the state's codified laws, especially those that roadblock recently released offenders back into the system. Chief Hedrick previously said that many of those his officers come into contact with are already known in the criminal justice system. 

The speakers agreed that the funding needed, whether for jail space or rehabilitation centers — a point of some minor disagreement between Allender and Mueller — is critical to the overall crime and safety in the community. 

"Quality and effective public safety can be expensive, but communities can't afford to do [it] incorrectly," Mueller said. "We have to do it correctly, even though there's a cost to it."

The 38-day legislative session begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Pierre.

AE7A1027.JPG

Ward 2 Councilman Bill Evans speaks during a question-and-answer session following Thursday's crime and community issues-focused meeting.
AE7A0900.JPG

Rapid City Ward 3 Councilman Jason Salamun (center) listens during the crime and community issues discussion at The Monument on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News