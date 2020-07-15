Man accused of exposing himself to three children in Rapid City

A Nebraska man is accused of exposing himself to three children during two incidents Monday in Rapid City
Patrick Catlin, a 42-year-old from Wausa, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure involving a child, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with drunken driving and having an open container in a vehicle.
Someone called 911 around 6:15 p.m. Monday from the 800 block of Quincy Street. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that an unknown man exposed himself to a child who who was playing outside before leaving the area.
As the officers were investigating the Quincy Street incident, someone else called 911 to report another indecent exposure at a store on the 1400 block of Eglin Street. A woman told responding officers that an unknown man exposed himself as she was walking down a store aisle with her two children.
The man was seen leaving the store and getting into a van, and staff were able to provide a license plate number. Officer reviewed security footage and the man matched the description of the suspect in the Quincy Street incident.
Officers were then dispatched to the 1800 block of Eglin Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated person seen getting into a van. They noticed his license plate matched the information provided during the store incident.
An investigator from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office arrived to speak with Caitlin and eventually placed him under arrest.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.