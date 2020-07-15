Man accused of exposing himself to three children in Rapid City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska man is accused of exposing himself to three children during two incidents Monday in Rapid City

Patrick Catlin, a 42-year-old from Wausa, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure involving a child, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with drunken driving and having an open container in a vehicle.

Someone called 911 around 6:15 p.m. Monday from the 800 block of Quincy Street. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that an unknown man exposed himself to a child who who was playing outside before leaving the area.

As the officers were investigating the Quincy Street incident, someone else called 911 to report another indecent exposure at a store on the 1400 block of Eglin Street. A woman told responding officers that an unknown man exposed himself as she was walking down a store aisle with her two children.

The man was seen leaving the store and getting into a van, and staff were able to provide a license plate number. Officer reviewed security footage and the man matched the description of the suspect in the Quincy Street incident.